QuantumWork Advisory, an Allegis Group Company, Acquires Talent Tech Labs

Brian Delle Donne, CEO of Talent Tech Labs, highlighted the team's enthusiasm about the opportunities ahead. "We are ideally positioned to guide customers in leveraging rapid workforce innovations in AI and automation. This development offers significant advantages for valued prospects and clients, enabling us to broaden our research, introduce new avenues for accessing our insights, and foster more opportunities for collaborative solution initiatives that make a lasting impact."

About Allegis Group As the global leader in workforce and business solutions, we take pride in what we do, connecting great people to great opportunities, helping businesses win and careers soar. Today, with $15 billion in revenues and 500+ global locations, Allegis Group and its network of specialized companies provide a full suite of complementary solutions that solves nearly every workforce challenge to empower business success, while consistently delivering an unsurpassed quality experience. Our companies include Aerotek; TEKsystems; Actalent; Aston Carter; Allegis Global Solutions; Major, Lindsey & Africa; MarketSource; Getting Hired; CareerCircle; and QuantumWork Advisory. Learn more at http://www.AllegisGroup.com.

About QuantumWork Advisory

Part of the Allegis Group, we help global organizations create agile, productive workforces powered by the latest intuitive AI cloud applications. QuantumWork Advisory is a specialized global workforce consulting firm combining deep domain and WorkTech expertise. With our proprietary, fresh, and innovative people-first design methodology, QuantumWork Advisory provides advisory and transformational services in three key categories to support and guide all your workforce needs:

Workforce Design: Designing agile next-generation workforces.

Workforce Agility: Creating next-gen capability to acquire and manage workforces.

Workforce Development: Reskilling workforces to keep ahead of the digital curve.

Learn more at QuantumWork.com.

About Talent Tech Labs (TTL)

Talent Tech Labs is an independent, unbiased research and advisory firm focused exclusively on Workforce Technology. Through industry-expert research and advisory services focused on Talent Acquisition and HR technology, TTL has been enabling leading corporations, staffing firms, and solution providers to effectively capitalize on rapid innovations in automation and AI in shaping the future of work.

