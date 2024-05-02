QuantumWork Advisory Expands Global Reach with Acquisition of KatThree

HANOVER, Md., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuantumWork Advisory (QWA), a leading provider of workforce advisory and transformation services, has announced its acquisition of KatThree, a renowned workforce management advisory company based in Europe. This strategic move will enhance QWA's ability to provide comprehensive solutions for workforce acquisition, management, and operations with a focus on extended workforce to clients worldwide.

With this acquisition, QWA and KatThree will have a stronger presence in the European market and globally, while being able to better serve clients with extended workforce needs. "We are thrilled to welcome KatThree to the QWA family," said managing partner of QuantumWork Advisory, Andrew Grant. "Their expertise and experience blends creativity, practicality, and provability will greatly benefit our clients and further strengthen our position as a global leader in workforce advisory services."

The KatThree team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to QWA, particularly in the areas of supply chain strategy, AI and automation, and talent acquisition. "We are excited to join forces with QuantumWork Advisory," said KatThree's partner, Graeme Robertson. "Together, we will be able to offer our clients a more comprehensive and innovative approach to managing their extended workforce."

The KatThree brand is in the process of transitioning into the QuantumWork Advisory brand. This will not only expand QWA's capabilities but also ensure a seamless experience for clients and prospects. "We are committed to providing the same high-quality consulting services that KatThree clients have come to know and trust," said Robertson. "Now, as part of QWA, we will be able to offer even more solutions and support for their workforce needs."

This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for both QWA and KatThree. With a shared commitment to helping clients optimize their workforce strategies, this partnership will bring even more value and expertise to the table. "We are looking forward to the future and the opportunities this acquisition will bring," stated Grant. "Together, we will continue to drive innovation and transformation in the workforce management industry."