Quarq Selects Syncari to Power Its Unified Intelligence and Partner Ecosystem Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncari, the leader in agentic master data management (MDM), today announced that Quarq, an innovative platform dedicated to quantifying and accelerating partner value, has chosen Syncari Agentic MDM™ to power its unified intelligence. This strategic partnership enables Quarq to deliver AI-powered, real-time, and governed partner insights, significantly enhancing enterprises' abilities to operationalize partner intelligence, accelerate return on investment (ROI), and achieve scalable ecosystem-driven growth.

Quarq's innovation addresses the fundamental issue of partner value being real yet often invisible. Partner teams critically influence key business metrics, including sales growth, customer adoption, retention, and expansion. However, due to their cross-functional roles and the fragmented nature of data across various systems, partner contributions often go unnoticed at the executive level. Quarq solves this visibility challenge by surfacing measurable partner impacts, ensuring partner value is recognized and leveraged strategically.

To realize this vision, Quarq leverages Syncari to synchronize, govern, and operationalize context-rich data across functional and technological domains. Serving as the semantic execution layer purpose-built for AI-native automation, Syncari Agentic MDM™ enables the unified, intelligent data infrastructure required to drive autonomous decision-making and scalable partner operations.

"Syncari is instrumental to delivering real-time, cross-functional partner intelligence," said Mary Vue, Vice President of Partnerships at Syncari. "With Syncari Agentic MDM™, we're able to unify partner-relevant data across sales, customer success, product, and marketing systems. As a Quarq customer, this translates into faster time to insight and accelerated partner ROI. Our teams and partners can now operate with greater speed, confidence, and clarity."

Syncari's agentic master data management brings intelligence and automation to Quarq.

This includes:

Seamless synchronization of partner, customer, and revenue data across platforms, including Salesforce, Snowflake, HubSpot, and NetSuite.

Entity resolution and enrichment via AI, addressing data inconsistencies and silos

Zero-code orchestration and real-time automation across the partner lifecycle

Governed, observable agent execution to ensure compliance, trust, and accountability

This collaboration establishes a unified semantic execution layer that supports Quarq's proprietary Shared Value Index (SVI) and Total Partner Value (TPV) scoring models. The resulting advanced data infrastructure transforms previously fragmented metrics into executive-level key performance indicators (KPIs), thereby equipping partner teams with actionable insights that enhance strategic decision-making and drive operational excellence.

"Most ecosystems will not be ruled by one gigantic company. . . . Most ecosystems will be orchestrated by a partnership with partners of very different roles," said Miklós Dietz, Senior Partner at McKinsey. "It is a multifaceted, multidimensional dance and choreography through which they find their natural roles."

Syncari and Quarq together provide the sophisticated orchestration layer essential to manage this complex dance, ensuring each partner's role is optimized for maximum impact.

This includes five imperatives for modern partner teams:

Visibility: Connect partner activity to tangible business outcomes

Measurability: Standardize KPIs across revenue, retention, and adoption

Credibility: Equip partner leaders with real-time, data-driven insights

Scalability: Automate identification and replication of high-value partner behavior

Control: Empower partner teams to influence strategy and execution

Organizations building or scaling partner ecosystems can no longer rely on fragmented metrics and siloed reporting. Syncari and Quarq together offer a governed, AI-ready foundation to unlock and operationalize the full value of partner relationships.

About Quarq

Quarq provides a powerful AI-driven platform that makes partner value visible, measurable, and actionable. By integrating partner intelligence and multi-agent automation, Quarq empowers businesses to operationalize partner contributions across key departments such as sales, customer success, product, and marketing. For more information, visit https://www.quarq.ai.

About Syncari

Syncari unifies, governs, and synchronizes enterprise data in real time to ensure AI readiness and continuous data trust. As the only source-side agentic MDM platform, Syncari eliminates data silos, enforces integrity, and enables structured context sharing to support automation and AI-driven decision-making. For more information, visit https://www.syncari.com.

