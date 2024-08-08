Quartet® Brand Introduces New Sizes of Glass Dry-Erase Boards to InvisaMount® Line

"This latest expansion of the Quartet InvisaMount® series completes our comprehensive range, catering to all workspace requirements. These four new sizes address the needs of consumers seeking popular sizes for new or replacement boards." Post this

The new InvisaMount® boards are available in four different sizes 3' x 4', 4'x4', 4'x6', and 4'x8' ranging from $186.00 to $490.00.

The InvisaMount® line has been GREENGUARD Gold certified for low chemical emissions and has been scientifically proven to meet some of the world's most rigorous third-party chemical emissions standards, helping to reduce indoor air pollution and the risk of chemical exposure. The GREENGUARD Gold Certification standard includes health-based criteria for additional chemicals and also requires lower total VOC emissions levels to help ensure that products are acceptable for use in environments like schools and healthcare facilities.

As with all Quartet glass boards, the new InvisaMount® sizes are resistant to scratches, dents, stains and ghosting. Every board comes with a magnetic steel-back surface to help maintain organization to post documents. The premium vivid white glass is made to withstand heavy, repetitive use so users can express ideas again and again, and easily erase writing from the non-absorbent Quartet glass surface.

"This latest expansion of the Quartet InvisaMount® series completes our comprehensive range, catering to all workspace requirements," remarked Aaron DiStefano, Senior Marketing Manager at ACCO Brands. "Our wide-format 16:9 aspect ratio boards are ideal for presenting more information while our Vertical InvisaMount boards are tailored for hybrid and compact offices. These four new sizes address the needs of consumers seeking popular sizes for new or replacement boards."

Quartet InvisaMount® boards have a 20-year limited warranty and are available for purchase at quartet.com/products/invisamount/.

The Quartet Story

Your ideas are ever evolving, and the Quartet brand is here to help. Dedicated to innovation, we have been a leader in visual communications since 1954. We design best-in-class products that inspire smart thinking and creative solutions. From meeting rooms and schools to home offices and hospitals, Quartet boards strive to make the dry-erase experience as smooth as possible – erase after erase. Our products encourage clear communication, let you organize thoughts, and ultimately, help you arrive at powerful creative ideas. We want you to achieve your vision and we provide the tools you need to work toward your best idea yet. Please visit our website at www.Quartet.com.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, and play. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

Media Contact

Jen Rogers, Hudson West on behalf of ACCO Brands, 1 201-286-1979, [email protected], Quartet.com

SOURCE Quartet