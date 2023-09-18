Quasi Robotics Introduces Model C2, a fully integrable Autonomous Mobile Delivery Robot, powered by the firm's proprietary Quasi AI Software

Model C2 represents a new era. We call in Integrated Automation, where tasks like supply and delivery will be done so much more efficiently than is possible previously. It's the first step towards our vision to transform manual workflows with autonomous, integrated robotics. Tweet this

Model C2 is an out-of-the-box solution that can be deployed in under an hour and requires no training, configuration, or facility modification. Intuitive touch-screen controls allow users to create and update pre-programmed destinations and schedule delivery routes within seconds. With adaptive navigation, along with active obstacle avoidance and route re-calculation, reliable both comprehensive driving autonomy and consistently successful delivery are ensured. Meanwhile, optional Wi-Fi, Cloud Connect, and external systems integrations and customizable build options make C2 a modular solution that grows alongside a facility's operations in a way that only Quasi Robotics are able.

"Supply and delivery may seem simple to some," says Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi, "Yet, it's a truly essential and time-consuming task in critical or hazardous asset operations, standard warehousing and everything in between. Model C2 represents a new era. We call in Integrated Automation, where tasks like supply and delivery will be done so much more efficiently than is possible previously. Quasi will achieve this for its customers and free up valuable staff time. Overall, we see Model C2 as a solution to increase operational productivity. It's the first step towards our vision to transform manual workflows with autonomous, integrated robotics."

Highlighted Model C2 specifications:

Full operational traceability with Wi-Fi and Quasi Cloud Connect

Intuitive touchscreen User Interface on every C2 Model

High-capacity battery with 16 hours of continuous use

Integrates with Model R2 and existing facility management systems

Works with or without WiFI

Wide array of sensors for operational safety and obstacles avoidance

Full intelligence features powered by QAI

Flexible configuration and customization options

Priced at $15999.00 , including delivery

For a full list of features and technical specifications, please visit: https://www.quasi.ai/c2-cart

Model C2 is available for order on Quasi's website. For more information, visit www.quasi.ai/ or contact [email protected]

About QAI

QAI is the cutting-edge software package that powers all Quasi solutions. Combining a proprietary set of QAI algorithms with app-based Cloud Connect control center delivers reliable, accountable, fully integrated control and data insight that transforms any machine into a progressive, traceable, autonomous workflow partner.

Q<sup>ai</sup> – "Artificial Intelligence / Integrated Automation"

About Quasi Robotics

Founded in 2017, Quasi develops fully integrable artificial intelligence software to power any robot in any industry. The software's functionality is demonstrated across Quasi's own line of robotic solutions, with one guiding mission: to create intelligent, collaborative partners that alleviate humans of all boring, repetitive, and dangerous tasks.

Quasi Robotics – "Intelligent Robots to Better the World™"

