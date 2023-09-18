Quasi Robotics Introduces Model C2, a fully integrable Autonomous Mobile Delivery Robot, powered by the firm's proprietary Quasi AI Software

Maryland-based Quasi Robotics, a leading provider of integrated autonomous robotics, has announced the release of Model C2 – now available for pre-order. Designed to streamline material movement, the C2 autonomous delivery solution aims to eliminate the time-consuming task of manual item transport between or during workflows and has a wide feature set that is purpose-built to function optimally across numerous industries. Shipping of the C2 automated cart will begin in Q4 2023.
BOYDS, Md., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maryland-based Quasi Robotics, a leading provider of integrated autonomous robotics, has announced the release of Model C2 – now available for pre-order. Designed to streamline material movement, the C2 autonomous delivery solution aims to eliminate the time-consuming task of manual item transport between or during workflows and has a wide feature set that is purpose-built to function optimally across numerous industries. Shipping of the C2 automated cart will begin in Q4 2023.
Model C2 is built on the Quasi intelligence platform (QAI), the company's proprietary and fully integrable AI software within all Quasi Robotic solutions. The enabled connectivity of QAI allows Model C2 to link with Cloud Connect, Quasi's central user application and control center which provides visibility and management for the entire fleet of Quasi solutions per deployment. With Cloud Connect, users gain access to extensive data reporting on all aspects of C2 or any of the Quasi robot's functioning, including productivity insights, detailed utilization audits, charging activity, maintenance cost modules, and more. This pioneering integrated automation places Model C2 at the forefront of the small-scale asset transport market, posing more functionality at greater affordability and delivering more operational efficiency returns than any non-connected robotics are capable of.
Model C2 is an out-of-the-box solution that can be deployed in under an hour and requires no training, configuration, or facility modification. Intuitive touch-screen controls allow users to create and update pre-programmed destinations and schedule delivery routes within seconds. With adaptive navigation, along with active obstacle avoidance and route re-calculation, reliable both comprehensive driving autonomy and consistently successful delivery are ensured. Meanwhile, optional Wi-Fi, Cloud Connect, and external systems integrations and customizable build options make C2 a modular solution that grows alongside a facility's operations in a way that only Quasi Robotics are able.
"Supply and delivery may seem simple to some," says Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi, "Yet, it's a truly essential and time-consuming task in critical or hazardous asset operations, standard warehousing and everything in between. Model C2 represents a new era. We call in Integrated Automation, where tasks like supply and delivery will be done so much more efficiently than is possible previously. Quasi will achieve this for its customers and free up valuable staff time. Overall, we see Model C2 as a solution to increase operational productivity. It's the first step towards our vision to transform manual workflows with autonomous, integrated robotics."
Highlighted Model C2 specifications:
- Full operational traceability with Wi-Fi and Quasi Cloud Connect
- Intuitive touchscreen User Interface on every C2 Model
- High-capacity battery with 16 hours of continuous use
- Integrates with Model R2 and existing facility management systems
- Works with or without WiFI
- Wide array of sensors for operational safety and obstacles avoidance
- Full intelligence features powered by QAI
- Flexible configuration and customization options
- Priced at $15999.00, including delivery
For a full list of features and technical specifications, please visit: https://www.quasi.ai/c2-cart
Model C2 is available for order on Quasi's website. For more information, visit www.quasi.ai/ or contact [email protected]
About QAI
QAI is the cutting-edge software package that powers all Quasi solutions. Combining a proprietary set of QAI algorithms with app-based Cloud Connect control center delivers reliable, accountable, fully integrated control and data insight that transforms any machine into a progressive, traceable, autonomous workflow partner.
Q<sup>ai</sup> – "Artificial Intelligence / Integrated Automation"
About Quasi Robotics
Founded in 2017, Quasi develops fully integrable artificial intelligence software to power any robot in any industry. The software's functionality is demonstrated across Quasi's own line of robotic solutions, with one guiding mission: to create intelligent, collaborative partners that alleviate humans of all boring, repetitive, and dangerous tasks.
Quasi Robotics – "Intelligent Robots to Better the World™"
Media Contact
Alena S., Quasi Robotics
SOURCE Quasi Robotics
