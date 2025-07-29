Quattro at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley Unveils Elegant Interior Redesign Rooted in Warmth, Texture, and Timeless Art

"We're proud the new Quattro reflects Four Seasons' commitment to timeless elegance and exceptional experiences," says GM Adora Manalo. "It's more than aesthetics—it's about making guests feel truly cared for." Post this

Within Silicon Valley's dynamic landscape of ambition and achievement, Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley's signature dining destination, Quattro Restaurant, proudly unveils a thoughtful interior redesign by HBA San Francisco that celebrates luxury through refined tactile moments and timeless elegance.

Rather than a dramatic reinvention, this renovation focuses on bringing a polished yet natural touch to Quattro's dining and bar amenities, showcasing the transformative power of craftsmanship and precision. The redesign carefully balances texture, materiality, and atmosphere to create a space where every detail enhances the dining experience.

Design Highlights: A Warm, Inviting Ambiance

The cozy bar lounge now takes center stage around a fireplace, where curved banquettes upholstered in light leather provide a warm, inviting foundation for cocktails and conversation. Deep blue lumbar pillows introduce bold contrast and rich tactility, while rustic metal detailing adds a subtle industrial edge. Adjacent window-side seating creates intimate pockets ideal for business lunches, romantic dinners, or quiet solo meals. Soft fabrics throughout the space contribute additional layers of comfort.

In the main dining room, sumptuous U-shaped, channel-tufted banquettes frame two large communal tables. This central seating fosters connection while maintaining an elegant, sophisticated environment. Biophilic elements—plants and natural textures—are thoughtfully woven throughout, offering softness that balances rich caramel leathers, bright marble accents, and warm natural wood flooring.

The cohesive design aims to engage the senses without overwhelming, transforming the daily ritual of dining into an elevated experience that guests will remember long after their last bite.

A Legacy of Art

Enhancing this refined environment is the longstanding presence of renowned South Korean artist Lee Yong Deok's sculpture series, Walking on the Street. Created exclusively for Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley, these plaster-based artworks depict figures clad in four distinct outfits—each representing one of the four seasons. The soft, natural tones of the redesigned interiors now further accentuate the subtle nuances of the sculptures, enriching guests' sensory journey throughout the restaurant.

Culinary Enhancements

Menu Updates: Guests can delight in new or signature dishes introduced following the renovation, highlighting seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. Standout dishes include the Strawberry Bellini Salad, featuring the season's sweetest strawberries paired with creamy burrata and heirloom beets, as well as the innovative Lasagna Like You've Never Had Before, served multi-layered with a rich, aerated 24-month aged Parmesan sauce.

Chef's Vision: Executive Chef Jacques Swart, shares insight into the culinary direction guiding the refreshed menu: "We pride ourselves in making use of Californian produce, seasonal to the region, carefully selecting our fresh produce partners who bring the farms closer to us—whether it be vegetables, fruit, seafood, or more. With this approach, we ensure flavorful dishes prepared the Italian way. The importance lies in the details and consistently delivering impactful food, beverage, and service that matches the newly enhanced ambience."

A Space Designed for Every Occasion

From casual lunches and business meetings to romantic dinners and special celebrations, Quattro's refreshed atmosphere offers a versatile and elevated setting for every moment.

"We're proud that the new Quattro reflects the Four Seasons commitment to timeless elegance, warmth, and exceptional experiences," says General Manager, Adora Manalo. "This renovation is more than aesthetics—it's a dedication to creating an environment where guests feel cared for in every detail."

About Quattro Restaurant

Located within Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley, Quattro Restaurant delivers modern Italian cuisine with a California influence in a space designed for relaxed luxury. With its award-winning culinary program and inviting design, Quattro remains a favorite destination for locals and travelers alike.

For reservations or more information, visit www.fourseasons.com/siliconvalley or follow @fspaloalto.

Media Contact: Deepika Sarma Director of Communications & Digital Marketing Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Deepika Sarma, Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley, 1 6503916611, [email protected], https://www.fourseasons.com/siliconvalley/

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley