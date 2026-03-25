Qubika Achieves Databricks Gold Partner Status, Strengthening Leadership in Data and AI Transformation

"Qubika brings a rare combination of deep data engineering expertise and advanced AI capabilities on the Databricks platform", commented Sonal Mane, Senior Director, Brickbuilder Partner Network, Databricks. Post this

Qubika has built a dedicated Data and AI practice which focuses on transforming companies from Digital-Native to AI-Native. With more than 200 Databricks-certified professionals, we have delivered large-scale implementations across financial services, health and wellbeing, media and entertainment, retail, and high-tech sectors. Within these 200+ certified professionals, we also have numerous Databricks Champions and Solutions Architects who focus on expanding and sharing expertise, both internally across our teams and externally within the broader Databricks ecosystem.

We also maintain a strong presence in the Databricks community. Our experts have presented at major industry events, including a session on "How to Build Agents Using Databricks & LangGraph" at the Databricks Data + AI Summit in San Francisco. Qubika regularly hosts and participates in Databricks-focused meetups across North and South America, supporting knowledge sharing and thought leadership. We have recently hosted the Austin and Montevideo Databricks User Groups and will also host the Austin Databricks DevConnect on April 14.

Qubika's expertise spans:

Databricks Lakebase implementation for AI workloads

Databricks Genie expertise for conversational analytics and natural language data access

Enterprise lakehouse architecture using Delta Lake

Large-scale migrations to Databricks

Data quality and governance implementation with Unity Catalog

Machine learning and MLOps with MLflow

Enterprise AI agents built with Mosaic AI and Qubika's QBricks Agentic Accelerator, built on Databricks

This year Qubika is working on a number of Accelerators and Solutions designed to accelerate time-to-value. These include automated Unity Catalog enablement, governance metadata migration tools, and an AI-powered knowledge transformation framework.

"Qubika brings a rare combination of deep data engineering expertise and advanced AI capabilities on the Databricks platform. Their ability to translate complex data architectures into production-ready AI solutions makes them a highly valuable partner", commented Sonal Mane, Senior Director, Brickbuilder Partner Network, Databricks.

"Our elevation to Gold Partner reflects the strength of our Databricks practice and the outcomes we deliver for clients," said Conrado Viña, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships at Qubika. "We are helping enterprises modernize their data foundations while operationalizing AI at scale - securely, governably, and efficiently."

As organizations increasingly prioritize AI readiness, data governance, and scalable analytics, Qubika's Gold status reinforces its position as a trusted transformation partner capable of architecting and operationalizing enterprise-grade AI solutions.

For more information, visit: https://qubika.com/services/databricks/

Media Contact

Marketing Qubika, Qubika, 1 5129498991, [email protected], www.qubika.com

SOURCE Qubika