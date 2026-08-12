Qubika Acquires AI Pioneer Tryolabs and Appoints Alan Descoins as Chief AI Officer

"Tryolabs was building real AI/ML systems long before AI became a boardroom priority. Bringing their depth together with our scale gives our clients something unique: research grade AI talent backed by enterprise delivery." — Ariel Ludueña, CEO, Qubika. Post this

The acquisition strengthens Qubika's applied AI capabilities and brings specialized AI talent and leadership into the company, advancing its strategy of helping organizations evolve from digital-native to AI-native. It follows the acquisition of cybersecurity firm Nitra Security, the launch of QBricks, Qubika's enterprise accelerator for AI agent development, and the company's achievement of Databricks Gold Partner status. Tryolabs also brings deep Google Cloud and Gemini Enterprise expertise, extending Qubika's ability to deliver AI solutions across every major cloud and model ecosystem.

Together, the combined company brings one of the deepest applied AI engineering benches in the Americas to a global delivery organization of 1,100 professionals, with offices and delivery centers across the United States and Latin America.

As Chief AI Officer, Descoins will lead Qubika's AI strategy end to end, spanning applied AI research, solution architecture, and responsible AI deployment across the company's AccelerateAI framework, Agentic Factory, and Data Foundation pillars. His appointment brings TIME100-recognized AI leadership to Qubika's executive team.

"Tryolabs was building real AI/ML systems long before AI became a boardroom priority. Bringing their depth together with our scale gives our clients something unique: research grade AI talent backed by enterprise delivery." — Ariel Ludueña, CEO, Qubika

"Qubika and Tryolabs share the same engineering DNA, passion for quality, and very similar origins. Joining forces lets us take 16 years of applied AI craft to enterprise scale and create real impact for far more clients than we could on our own. We've always focused on the intelligence, and now we can build everything around it. We are also committed to keeping our team, and our clients, at the center of what comes next." — Alan Descoins, CEO of Tryolabs and Chief AI Officer at Qubika

For clients of both companies, engagements will continue with the same teams and delivery leads in place. From there, both client bases gain access to a broader set of combined capabilities. Qubika clients gain deeper specialization in machine learning, computer vision, and edge AI. Tryolabs clients gain the scale of an approximately 1,100-person engineering organization and expanded services across the product and engineering lifecycle. Both gain from the combined strength of Qubika's Databricks Gold partnership and Tryolabs' Google partnership. To bring these capabilities directly into client teams, the combined company will deploy a Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) model, embedding senior AI engineers alongside clients to move solutions from prototype to production faster.

About Qubika: Qubika is the premier partner for organizations seeking to evolve from digital-native to AI-native, combining AI-powered services, deep domain expertise, and world-class technical capabilities across the data and AI lifecycle. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices and delivery centers across the United States and Latin America, Qubika serves leading companies in financial services, health and life sciences, media and entertainment, and high-tech. Qubika is a Databricks Gold Partner and an Anthropic partner, SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certified, as well as compliant with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. Learn more at qubika.com.

About Tryolabs: Founded in 2010 in Montevideo, Uruguay, Tryolabs is a specialized AI consulting and engineering firm that partners with enterprises across the full AI lifecycle, from strategy to production. Tryolabs has served hundreds of clients including Fortune 500 companies and fast-growing startups, and is a Google Cloud partner with a dedicated Gemini Enterprise practice. Alan Descoins, a TIME100 AI 2025 honoree who leads Tryolabs as CEO, now also serves as Chief AI Officer at Qubika. Learn more at tryolabs.com.

Media Contact

Charles Green, Qubika, 1 5129498991, [email protected], qubika.com

SOURCE Qubika