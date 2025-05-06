Qubika Acquires Specialist Nashville-based Cybersecurity Firm, Nitra Security

Qubika's pioneering work in AI security, including proactive vulnerability testing of AI models and the development of strategies to prevent their misuse, is integral to its AccelerateAI framework. This acquisition strengthens Qubika's existing cybersecurity offerings. Post this

Nitra Security specializes in cybersecurity advisory, assurance, and engineering. Services include program development, cybersecurity architecture, audit readiness and support, control framework assessment and implementation, cybersecurity maturity model certification (CMMC), cloud security engineering (including cloud-native security solutions across AWS, Azure, and GCP), secure software development lifecycle (SDLC), managed detection and response (MDR), and technology deployments and hardening.

Qubika has a well-established track record of delivering specialized cybersecurity services, with particular focus in application security, cloud security, and the rapidly evolving domain of AI security. Qubika's pioneering work in AI security, including proactive vulnerability testing of AI models and the development of strategies to prevent their misuse, is integral to its AccelerateAI framework - a suite of best practices, methodologies, and a secure-by-design approach to AI development. This strategic acquisition strengthens and extends Qubika's existing cybersecurity offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Nitra Security team to Qubika. Bringing together their strengths in cybersecurity, focus on delivering high-quality solutions to business, combined with our existing Studio capabilities will be a major positive for our clients," said Ariel Luduena, CEO at Qubika.

Nitra Security founder, Brian Liceaga, commented, "At Nitra, our purpose is to architect the guardrails for innovation. Today, innovation is synonymous with AI, and given Qubika's focus on AI, joining them is a natural fit. Together, we will engineer the next frontier of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions that are adaptive, intelligent, and drive unprecedented client success."

Learn more about Qubika's Cybersecurity Studio.

About Qubika

Qubika is the premier partner for organizations seeking to evolve from Digital-Native to AI-Native, combining AI-powered services, domain expertise, and technical capabilities to drive transformation.

Qubika provides services based on 3 core pillars: AccelerateAI, which reduces organizational time-to-market using AI-enabled pods; Agentic Factory, which develops industry-specific AI agents for financial services, health, and high-tech sectors; and Data Foundation, helping companies establish robust data ecosystems essential for AI transformations.

Qubika is SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certified.

To learn more, visit Qubika

Media Contact

Charles Green, Qubika, 1 512-949-8991, [email protected], qubika.com

SOURCE Qubika