Qubika Launches QBricks, Built on Databricks: An Enterprise Accelerator for AI Agent Development

Qubika has announced the public launch of QBricks, a Built on Databricks enterprise accelerator designed to speed up the development, evaluation, and deployment of AI agents at scale. Already in use with multiple clients, QBricks provides a centralized platform covering the full AI agent lifecycle, with built-in scalability, observability, and compliance with standards such as SOC 2, GDPR, and ISO 27001.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qubika, a leading provider of enterprise data and AI services, today announced the public launch of QBricks, a Built on Databricks solution and comprehensive enterprise accelerator that streamlines the development, evaluation, and deployment of intelligent agents at scale.
Already in active use across numerous clients of Qubika, QBricks serves as a centralized platform for the full lifecycle of AI agents - ensuring scalability, observability, and compliance with standards including SOC 2, GDPR, and ISO 27001.
QBricks dramatically accelerates time to value when building AI agents. It means development teams don't have to spend time setting up the infrastructure, building connectors, setting up monitoring, building a security infrastructure - or any of the other numerous tasks that agents require.
Key Benefits of QBricks
- Secure & compliant - Runs natively on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, ensuring adherence to SOC 2, GDPR, and ISO 27001 frameworks.
- Enterprise-grade data privacy - All data remains encrypted, access-controlled, and fully contained within the customer's cloud or preferred environment.
- Cloud & Databricks integration - Connects seamlessly to Databricks and can be deployed across any enterprise cloud or infrastructure setup.
- Reusable, standalone code - Agents function independently of Qubika and can be executed on any mainstream agent orchestrator, ensuring no vendor lock-in.
Core Capabilities
QBricks delivers a powerful suite of capabilities designed for production use:
- Pre-built agents and a library of workflows
- Visual agent workflow builder
- Evaluation framework
- End-to-end observability dashboard
- Production-ready agent ecosystem
The accelerator provides a curated library of agent templates covering common enterprise patterns such as RAG systems, translation workflows, and API-driven automations.
QBricks is a Built on Databricks solution. The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to data and AI, making it easier for more than 20,000 organizations to harness the power of their data for analytics and AI apps and agents. Built on an open-source foundation, the platform enables organizations to drive innovation to increase revenue, lower costs, and reduce risk. QBricks is built with Databricks Lakebase, Vector Search, and GraphFrames.
Leadership Commentary
Sebastian Diaz, SVP of Data & AI at Qubika, commented that "The key differentiator of QBricks compared to other low-code/no-code AI workflow builders is that it has native data integration with data platforms and external data sources. We ensure that the agents developed are fully portable and our clients can continue to manage, deploy, and evolve them completely independently. In addition, the library of pre-built agent templates (RAGs, translators etc) makes it a highly attractive offering to enterprise clients."
Visit Qubika to learn more about QBricks, and Qubika's Agentic AI services and capabilities.
Media Contact
Qubika, Qubika, 1 (512) 949-8991, [email protected], qubika.com
SOURCE Qubika
Share this article