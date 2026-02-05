Qubika Launches QBricks, Built on Databricks: An Enterprise Accelerator for AI Agent Development

"The key differentiator of QBricks compared to other low-code/no-code AI workflow builders is that it has native data integration with data platforms and external data sources." commented Sebastian Diaz, SVP of Data & AI, Qubika Post this

QBricks dramatically accelerates time to value when building AI agents. It means development teams don't have to spend time setting up the infrastructure, building connectors, setting up monitoring, building a security infrastructure - or any of the other numerous tasks that agents require.

Key Benefits of QBricks

Secure & compliant - Runs natively on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, ensuring adherence to SOC 2, GDPR, and ISO 27001 frameworks.

Enterprise-grade data privacy - All data remains encrypted, access-controlled, and fully contained within the customer's cloud or preferred environment.

Cloud & Databricks integration - Connects seamlessly to Databricks and can be deployed across any enterprise cloud or infrastructure setup.

Reusable, standalone code - Agents function independently of Qubika and can be executed on any mainstream agent orchestrator, ensuring no vendor lock-in.

Core Capabilities

QBricks delivers a powerful suite of capabilities designed for production use:

Pre-built agents and a library of workflows

Visual agent workflow builder

Evaluation framework

End-to-end observability dashboard

Production-ready agent ecosystem

The accelerator provides a curated library of agent templates covering common enterprise patterns such as RAG systems, translation workflows, and API-driven automations.

QBricks is a Built on Databricks solution. The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to data and AI, making it easier for more than 20,000 organizations to harness the power of their data for analytics and AI apps and agents. Built on an open-source foundation, the platform enables organizations to drive innovation to increase revenue, lower costs, and reduce risk. QBricks is built with Databricks Lakebase, Vector Search, and GraphFrames.

Leadership Commentary

Sebastian Diaz, SVP of Data & AI at Qubika, commented that "The key differentiator of QBricks compared to other low-code/no-code AI workflow builders is that it has native data integration with data platforms and external data sources. We ensure that the agents developed are fully portable and our clients can continue to manage, deploy, and evolve them completely independently. In addition, the library of pre-built agent templates (RAGs, translators etc) makes it a highly attractive offering to enterprise clients."

Visit Qubika to learn more about QBricks, and Qubika's Agentic AI services and capabilities.

Media Contact

Qubika, Qubika, 1 (512) 949-8991, [email protected], qubika.com

SOURCE Qubika