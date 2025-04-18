Qubika's achievement of Databricks Select Partner status marks a key milestone in its mission to lead enterprise AI and data transformation efforts

"Achieving Databricks Select Partner status represents a pivotal moment in our partnership journey - validating our team's deep technical expertise and our commitment to helping clients unlock the full potential of their data" -- Conrado Vina, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships at Qubika. Post this

"Achieving Databricks Select Partner status represents a pivotal moment in our partnership journey," said Conrado Vina, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships at Qubika. "This recognition validates our team's deep technical expertise and our commitment to helping clients unlock the full potential of their data. As we continue toward Elite Partner status, we're focused on delivering solutions that drive measurable business outcomes through the power of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform."

Qubika offers a comprehensive suite of Databricks-powered solutions, including:

Agentic AI, GenAI, and machine learning. Developing and deploying AI agents, custom GenAI solutions, and creating machine learning models that drive business change.

Data engineering and integration. Streamlining data pipelines and building scalable data architectures.

Data analytics and business intelligence. Transforming raw data into actionable insights through advanced analytics.

Data governance, security, and expertise in Databricks' Unity Catalog. Implementing robust protocols for data quality, compliance, and protection.

Migrations and optimization. Facilitating seamless transitions to the Databricks data environment.

Qubika's specialized expertise spans multiple Databricks product areas, including Databricks SQL, Delta Lake, MLflow, and Unity Catalog, enabling clients to harness the full capabilities of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Qubika's technical proficiency is further validated by a growing team of 100+ Databricks-certified professionals who bring extensive experience in solving complex data challenges.

"We've been impressed by Qubika's innovative approach to AI transformations and how they help companies get the most out of their data," said Karl Kadon, Senior Director of Alliance Programs at Databricks. "Our partnership will leverage the benefits of Qubika's deep industry expertise and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to help our customers take control of their data and put it to work with AI."

Learn more about Qubika's Databricks expertise at https://qubika.com/services/databricks

About Qubika

Qubika is the premier partner for organizations seeking to evolve from Digital-Native to AI-Native, combining AI-powered services, domain expertise, and technical capabilities to drive transformation.

Qubika provides services based on 3 core pillars: AccelerateAI, which reduces organizational time-to-market using AI-enabled pods; Agentic Factory, which develops industry-specific AI agents for financial services, health, and high-tech sectors; and Data Foundation, helping companies establish robust data ecosystems essential for AI transformations.

To learn more, visit https://qubika.com/

