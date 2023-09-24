QubitSolve Awarded Competitive Grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation

R&D funding accelerates the development of computational fluid dynamics software for quantum computers.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QubitSolve Inc. has been awarded a U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $275,000 to conduct research and development (R&D) work on computational fluid dynamics software for Quantum Computers.

Many industries use computational fluid dynamics to simulate, analyze, optimize, and verify the performance of designs. These simulations eliminate the need for physical prototypes, saving time and resources. Quantum computers can perform certain simulations much faster than classical computers. QubitSolve aims to leverage quantum computers to speed up computational fluid dynamics simulations in the aerospace, defense, and automotive industries.

"NSF accelerates the translation of emerging technologies into transformative new products and services," said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF Assistant Director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. "We take great pride in funding deep-technology startups and small businesses that will shape science and engineering results into meaningful solutions for today and tomorrow."

"We are excited about our computational fluid dynamics software for quantum computers, which will provide unparalleled speed and precision in the simulations, allowing engineers to enhance product performance while simultaneously reducing development costs and time," said Dr. Madhava Syamlal, Founder and CEO of QubitSolve.

"I am pleased to see this funding awarded to QubitSolve Inc, in Morgantown, West Virginia. The development of quantum technology in our state is another example of West Virginia's continued growth and innovation," said Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR/STTR program, also known as America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, undergo a rigorous merit-based review process. Once a small business is awarded a Phase I grant, it becomes eligible to apply for Phase II funding and additional supplements totaling up to $2 million. To get started, startups or entrepreneurs submit a written Project Pitch to see if their technology idea could be a good fit for the program. To learn more about America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, visit: https://seedfund.nsf.gov/

NSF has several programs that help accelerate the translation of research results to practice and provide pathways for researchers, startups and aspiring entrepreneurs to move their ideas from the laboratory to the market and society. To learn more about how NSF helps unlock future technologies for national and societal impact, visit: https://beta.nsf.gov/tip/latest.

About the U.S. National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs: America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards more than $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development, helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $9.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

About QubitSolve

QubitSolve is dedicated to harnessing the power of quantum computing for computational fluid dynamics engineers. We aim to provide a cloud-based software service that unlocks this capability. We are currently focusing on serving the aerospace, defense, and automotive industries. Our headquarters are in Morgantown, WV. For further information about our company, please visit https://www.qubitsolve.com/.

Media & Investors Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

Madhava Syamlal, QubitSolve Inc., 1 304-685-2111, [email protected], https://www.qubitsolve.com/

SOURCE QubitSolve Inc.