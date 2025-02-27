QueBIT and Vena Partner to Empower Businesses With Seamless Planning and Analytics

"Partnering with Vena Solutions allows us to deliver a solution that meets organizations where they are, empowering them to drive better results by leveraging the familiarity of Excel alongside robust automation and analytics." stated Gary Quirke at QueBIT. Post this

"At QueBIT, we believe that planning should not only be smart but also accessible and intuitive," said Gary Quirke at QueBIT. "Partnering with Vena allows us to deliver a solution that meets organizations where they are, empowering them to drive better results by leveraging the familiarity of Excel alongside robust automation and analytics."

The QueBIT-Vena partnership will deliver an integrated approach to business planning, enabling organizations to:

Streamline Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A): Automate budgeting, forecasting, and reporting while retaining the flexibility of Excel.

Collaborate Across Departments: Create shared insights and unified plans that bring teams together.

Enhance Scenario Planning: Leverage data-driven models to assess the impact of business decisions and prepare for the unexpected.

Modernize Workflows: Reduce manual processes and improve efficiency with automation and real-time data updates.

"At Vena, we believe that partnerships are key to driving innovation and delivering greater value to our customers," said Shaun Jansen, Senior Vice President, North America Sales at Vena. "We are excited to partner with QueBIT, leveraging their deep expertise in enterprise planning to further enhance our integrated planning and analytics capabilities. Together, we're empowering businesses with best-in-class planning, analytics and automation—enabling them to make smarter, faster decisions while keeping the familiarity of Excel at the center of their analytics roadmap."

Through this collaboration, QueBIT and Vena are committed to transforming how organizations approach planning, strategize and grow—providing the tools, expertise, and innovation necessary to tackle today's complex business challenges.

About QueBIT

QueBIT is a trusted provider of advanced analytics and planning solutions. With decades of experience, QueBIT empowers businesses to make intelligent decisions by delivering customized, scalable solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with industry expertise. For more information, visit www.quebit.com.

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform purpose-built to harness the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem for FP&A teams and their collaborators. Vena amplifies Microsoft's world-leading productivity tools, cloud technology and AI innovation to make FP&A, operational planning and adjacent strategic processes more flexible, efficient and intelligent. Thousands of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

