QueBIT Announces Strategic Partnership with Rillet to Deliver Modern, AI-Native ERP Solutions

"Organizations need ERP systems to keep up with the rapid pace of business change," said Gary Quirke, President & GM, QueBIT. "Rillet's cloud ERP platform aligns perfectly with the needs of modern finance and operations teams. It highly complements QueBIT's expertise in ERP implementation, data integration, analytics, and AI. Rillet allows us to help companies simplify their business processes, and improve accuracy through the leverage of AI, while supporting rapid growth and scale, without introducing unnecessary complexity."

Rillet offers a next-generation ERP solution with real-time consolidated financials, automated reconciliation, AI-embedded workflows, and support for multi-entity and multi-currency operations. Built on secure, AI-native architecture and an intelligent ledger, Rillet gives companies a single source of truth that reduces manual effort and accelerates decision-making. Rillet's AI agents help finance teams save hours of manual work, automate core accounting workflows, and scale their organizations while keeping finance teams lean.

"Finance and operations teams can't afford ERP systems that slow them down," said Nicolas Kopp, CEO & Co-Founder of Rillet. "We hear daily from growing organizations that they need a true alternative to legacy ERP systems that were not built for today's pace of business. We are pleased to partner with QueBIT to extend access to modern, AI-native ERP capabilities and to support organizations through complex ERP transformations with confidence."

The partnership also enhances QueBIT's ability to support hybrid ERP strategies, including migrations from traditional systems, optimization of NetSuite environments, and integrations that connect ERP with AI-driven planning, forecasting, and analytics.

About QueBIT

QueBIT, a Rotation Digital Company helps mid-market and enterprise organizations harness the power of AI-driven planning, analytics, ERP solutions to improve agility and growth. With deep expertise across industries including financial services, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and consumer packaged goods, QueBIT partners with clients to design scalable solutions that unify data, streamline processes, and support confident decision-making. Learn more at www.quebit.com.

About Rillet

Rillet is the AI-native accounting platform made to tailor fit the workflows of accountants and a full replacement for legacy ERPs. Scaling, hyper-growth and public companies use Rillet to enable a smarter close with native integrations, automated journal entries, and AI embedded workflows. They are backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz and ICONIQ with offices in New York, San Francisco, and Barcelona. Learn more at www.rillet.com.

