QueBIT Expands Expertise in Enterprise Services through the Acquisition of Suite Answers That Work

One of our strategic priorities is to bring these key business functions together to achieve seamless and efficient business processes, and to drive superior business function and optimized decision making, said Gary Quirke, President and General Manager of QueBIT, a Rotation Digital Company.

Suite Answers That Work, founded by Shawn Eckert, has built a reputation for delivering expert NetSuite consulting, implementation, and support across industries. "I am thrilled to bring Suite Answers That Work into the QueBIT family," said Shawn Eckert, Owner of Suite Answers That Work. "Together, we will help clients maximize the value of NetSuite by seamlessly integrating NetSuite ERP with complementary technologies across eCommerce, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Business Intelligence (BI), and Advanced Planning, Forecasting, and Analytics. Our shared commitment to client success and continuous innovation makes this partnership a natural fit, and I look forward to driving growth and digital transformation for our clients."

Through this acquisition, QueBIT will now offer:

Strategy & Advisory – Aligning technology roadmaps with business goals.

NetSuite Consulting & Implementation – Certified consultants delivering full lifecycle ERP deployment and project management.

System Integrations – Connecting NetSuite with planning, analytics, CRM, and supply chain systems.

System Health Check & Optimization – Identifying gaps, unused functionality, and opportunities to maximize ROI.

Training & Ongoing Support – Building user adoption and ensuring continuous improvement.

Building on 20+ years of experience with finance and operations teams across industries, QueBIT is uniquely positioned to deliver ERP systems that go beyond automation to drive business transformation.

About QueBIT - QueBIT, a Rotation Digital Company helps organizations harness the power of AI-driven planning, analytics, and enterprise solutions to achieve agility and growth. With deep expertise across industries including financial services, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and consumer packaged goods, QueBIT partners with clients to design and deliver scalable solutions that unlock business performance.

For more information, visit www.quebit.com or explore QueBIT's new ERP Services.

