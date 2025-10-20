QueBIT Expands Expertise in Enterprise Services through the Acquisition of Suite Answers That Work

QueBIT strengthens ERP & NetSuite solutions through Suite Answers That Work acquisition.
RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QueBIT, a leader in planning, analytics, and AI-driven forecasting solutions, today announced the acquisition of Suite Answers That Work, a specialized consultancy focused on NetSuite implementation and support. This acquisition accelerates QueBIT's expansion into comprehensive ERP Services, enabling organizations to unify finance, operations, and supply chain with integrated analytics and planning.
"ERP, Treasury Management, and FP&A are the fintech backbone of every Modern Enterprise, but these functions too often operate in silos", said Gary Quirke, President and General Manager of QueBIT, a Rotation Digital Company. "One of our strategic priorities is to bring these key business functions together to achieve seamless and efficient processes, and to drive superior performance and optimized decision-making. We are extremely excited to be joining forces with Suite Answers That Work to help deliver on our vision for agility, accuracy and confidence in every decision".
Suite Answers That Work, founded by Shawn Eckert, has built a reputation for delivering expert NetSuite consulting, implementation, and support across industries. "I am thrilled to bring Suite Answers That Work into the QueBIT family," said Shawn Eckert, Owner of Suite Answers That Work. "Together, we will help clients maximize the value of NetSuite by seamlessly integrating NetSuite ERP with complementary technologies across eCommerce, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Business Intelligence (BI), and Advanced Planning, Forecasting, and Analytics. Our shared commitment to client success and continuous innovation makes this partnership a natural fit, and I look forward to driving growth and digital transformation for our clients."
Through this acquisition, QueBIT will now offer:
- Strategy & Advisory – Aligning technology roadmaps with business goals.
- NetSuite Consulting & Implementation – Certified consultants delivering full lifecycle ERP deployment and project management.
- System Integrations – Connecting NetSuite with planning, analytics, CRM, and supply chain systems.
- System Health Check & Optimization – Identifying gaps, unused functionality, and opportunities to maximize ROI.
- Training & Ongoing Support – Building user adoption and ensuring continuous improvement.
Building on 20+ years of experience with finance and operations teams across industries, QueBIT is uniquely positioned to deliver ERP systems that go beyond automation to drive business transformation.
About QueBIT - QueBIT, a Rotation Digital Company helps organizations harness the power of AI-driven planning, analytics, and enterprise solutions to achieve agility and growth. With deep expertise across industries including financial services, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and consumer packaged goods, QueBIT partners with clients to design and deliver scalable solutions that unlock business performance.
For more information, visit www.quebit.com or explore QueBIT's new ERP Services.
Media Contact
Jennifer Field, QueBIT Consulting, LLC, 1 9143294745, [email protected], https://quebit.com/
SOURCE QueBIT Consulting, LLC
