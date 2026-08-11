Qued Partners with ABCO Transportation to Automate 85% of Appointment Scheduling Across Its Refrigerated Truckload Network

"Time saved, efficiency, accuracy — and no more missed POs," added Heather Ezzine, ABCO's Customer Service Manager. "When we hit bumps early on, we told them, they truly listened, and they fixed it. On customer service, they get an A." Post this

Approximately 85% of appointment scheduling automated within eight months of go-live

650–750 loads per week running through the automated scheduling process

Missed purchase-order numbers — once a recurring source of rework — eliminated

Before Qued, ABCO scheduled every appointment manually: some customers by phone, some by email, some through web portals, all guided by shared documents, TMS notes, and the team's hard-won knowledge of what each receiving location requires. Meanwhile, customer expectations kept tightening. A load tendered today is expected to be appointed today — even if it doesn't pick up for two weeks.

ABCO is a deliberate technology buyer — the company trials one tool at a time, audits it, and only then moves to the next. True to form, ABCO and Qued spent the first months of the partnership defining scheduling rules customer by customer and location by location. That rule-by-rule rigor is what turned automation into accuracy: missed PO numbers are gone, ABCO's after-hours team now handles appointment processing through a centralized workflow rather than multiple customer portals, and the appointments desk runs day-to-day through a single dedicated scheduler whose role is steadily shifting from booking appointments to auditing them.

Qued's platform uses machine learning to find the best appointment slots in real time based on ETAs, facility capacity, historical performance, and the specific requirements of each location. It connects directly to the transportation management system a carrier already runs, and it works on every channel a facility can require: web portals, email, and AI-powered voice calls.

"ABCO is exactly the kind of operator we love building for: deliberate about technology, rigorous about accuracy, and honest about what it takes to get automation right," said Tom Curee, President of Qued. "You earn a customer like this rule by rule. That discipline — theirs and ours — is why 85 percent of their appointments now book themselves."

"We're always looking for ways to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and make sure our accuracy is on point, and Qued fit the bill," said Shannon Bissell, Director of Operations at ABCO Transportation. "Qued has brought efficiency to the appointment scheduling process, and they've proven that when there is a need, they will rise to the occasion and do their best to find solutions collaboratively."

"Time saved, efficiency, accuracy — and no more missed POs," added Heather Ezzine, ABCO's Customer Service Manager. "When we hit bumps early on, we told them, they truly listened, and they fixed it. On customer service, they get an A."

ABCO joins a growing roster of asset-based carriers running on Qued, from family fleets to some of the largest carriers in North America.

About Qued:

Qued is a cloud-based, AI-powered smart workflow automation platform transforming load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs, and carriers. By automating the scheduling process, Qued eliminates manual work, simplifies multi-stop load appointments, and ensures seamless coordination across the supply chain, improving both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.qued.com or contact us at [email protected].

About ABCO Transportation:

ABCO Transportation, Inc. is a temperature-controlled truckload carrier headquartered in Ocala, Florida, specializing in refrigerated and time-sensitive freight for more than three decades [CONFIRM]. Known for treating drivers like family — including exclusive employee vacation resorts — ABCO moves temperature-controlled freight nationwide. For more information, visit shipabco.com and driveabco.com.

Media Contact

Adam Robinson, The Robinson Agency, 1 2148720780, [email protected], The Robinson Agency

SOURCE Qued