Qued Partners with Don Hummer Trucking to Bring AI-Powered Smart Appointments to a Family Fleet Trusted for More Than 70 Years

Every load delivered safely and on time carries the opportunity to earn our customer's trust. Qued took a job that used to eat hours of our team's day and quietly handles it in the background. Post this

More than 10,000 appointments confirmed through Qued

94.2% confirmation rate

98.8% success rate on email-based scheduling

Qued's platform selects the best appointment slots in real time, weighing ETAs, facility capacity, historical performance, and the specific requirements of each location. It connects directly to the transportation management system a carrier already runs, and it works on every channel a facility can require: web portals, email, and AI-powered voice calls. At Don Hummer Trucking, email scheduling has been the standout, with Qued handling email-based appointment requests at a 98.8% success rate.

"Don Hummer Trucking is the kind of company this industry is built on. The president holds a CDL and delivers loads. The family name rides on every trailer," said Tom Curee, President of Qued. "When a three-generation fleet with that much on the line trusts Qued with its appointments, we take it seriously. Hummer's confirmation numbers show what disciplined operators get when real automation goes to work on scheduling."

"Every load delivered safely and on time carries the opportunity to earn our customer's trust. Qued took a job that used to eat hours of our team's day and quietly handles it in the background. Confirmations happen, trucks keep moving, and our people stay focused on drivers and customers," said Jake Von Feldt, Vice President of Finance at Don Hummer Trucking.

Don Hummer Trucking joins a growing roster of asset-based carriers on Qued, from family fleets to some of the largest carriers in North America.

About Qued:

Qued is a cloud-based, AI-powered smart workflow automation platform transforming load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs, and carriers. By automating the scheduling process, Qued eliminates manual work, simplifies multi-stop load appointments, and ensures seamless coordination across the supply chain, improving both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.qued.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Don Hummer Trucking:

Don Hummer Trucking Corporation is a family-owned and operated, for-hire interstate truckload carrier headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with terminal operations in Homestead, Iowa. The Hummer name has been trusted in freight transportation for more than 70 years, and the company today serves many of the largest shippers in the country. For more information, visit www.donhummertrucking.com.

Media Contact

Adam Robinson, The Robinson Agency, 1 2148720780, [email protected], The Robinson Agency

SOURCE Qued