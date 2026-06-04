Qued Partners with Prime Inc. to Bring AI-Powered Smart Appointments to North America's Largest Refrigerated Fleet

Appointment scheduling is one of the supply chain's most labor-intensive, friction-filled processes, and overdue for a rethink. When a carrier with Prime's scale adopts intelligent automation, it raises the bar for shippers, carriers, and 3PLs alike. Proud to stand with Prime. Post this

Qued's platform uses machine learning to find the best appointment slots in real time based on ETAs, facility capacity, historical performance, and the specific requirements of each location. It also connects directly to the transportation management systems carriers already run on, so rollout doesn't disrupt day-to-day operations. The work is already producing results: Prime has booked more than 23,000 appointments through Qued to date, with booking time down by as much as 90 percent.

"Prime sets the bar for what a world-class refrigerated operation looks like, and partnering with a fleet of this caliber is a defining moment for Qued," said Prasad Gollapalli, CEO of Qued. "Appointment scheduling is one of the most labor-intensive, friction-filled processes in the supply chain, and it's been overdue for a rethink. When a carrier with Prime's scale and operational rigor adopts intelligent automation, it shifts what shippers, carriers, and 3PLs across the industry should expect from scheduling. We're proud to stand alongside Prime's team in raising that bar."

"Prime has always been at the forefront of adopting technologies that support our drivers and improve operational excellence," said Jim Guthrie, Director of Operations at Prime Inc. "Qued's AI-driven platform aligns with our commitment to efficiency and innovation. We expect this partnership to meaningfully reduce the time our teams spend booking appointments and minimize delays at docks. That means our drivers can focus on what they do best: delivering freight safely and on time."

Both teams are now rapidly scaling the solution while evaluating broader applications across the fleet.

About Qued: Qued is a cloud-based, AI-powered smart workflow automation platform transforming load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs, and carriers. By automating the scheduling process, Qued eliminates manual work, simplifies multi-stop load appointments, and ensures seamless coordination across the supply chain, improving both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.qued.com or contact us at [email protected]. Schedule a demo here.

About Prime Inc.: Prime Inc. is a leading freight transport company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Founded in 1970, Prime operates one of North America's most successful refrigerated, flatbed, tanker, hopper, and intermodal fleets. The company is known for its innovative driver programs, commitment to safety, and customer-focused solutions. For more information, visit www.primeinc.com.

Media Contact

Adam Robinson, The Robinson Agency, 1 2148720780, [email protected], https://www.qued.com/

SOURCE QUED