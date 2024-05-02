Queen City Angels and Black Achievers Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Entrepreneurship and Angel Investing

"QCA and Black Achievers will take advantage of our respective strengths to foster inclusive growth and opportunities within our communities," said Scott Jacobs, executive director of QCA. Post this

"We are thrilled to join forces with Black Achievers in our shared mission to strengthen small businesses and cultivate diversity in the investment landscape," said Jacobs. "By combining our expertise and networks, we can expand our respective memberships and inspire individuals from diverse backgrounds to grow businesses and consider angel investing opportunities."

Over the past 4-5 years, QCA has made significant strides in attracting diverse participants to its annual Boot Camp and as members of the association. With this partnership, QCA hopes to further enhance diversity and inclusion efforts for its membership and the Boot Camp. Every year, dozens of small business owners attend the event to take advantage of expert speakers and learning sessions that provide insights to support them on their entrepreneurial journeys. QCA will use its network and reach to support the growth and expansion of Black Achievers membership, currently totaling 6,000 in Cincinnati and 3,000 in Columbus.

About Queen City Angels

Queen City Angels (QCA) is a Cincinnati, Ohio-based professional angel investor group with over 190 angel investor members residing in more than 20 states. QCA members include successful entrepreneurs, former C-suite corporate executives, R&D/technical experts in life sciences, IT, and advanced materials, and others with related backgrounds. QCA leverages its proprietary Standards + Practices Guide to educate, train, and mentor both entrepreneurs and angel investors. QCA members typically donate approximately 50,000 hours per year in pro-bono mentoring, coaching, and guidance for entrepreneurs to improve their success and the success of angel investors. Since 2000, QCA members have directly invested over $110 million in more than 110 portfolio companies. The total capital invested in these companies, including QCA members' capital, syndication partners' capital, follow-on venture capital funds, and venture debt is more than $875 million. CB Insights ranked QCA second out of 370 national angel organizations. For more information, visit http://www.qca.com.

About Black Achievers

Black Achievers, Inc. was founded in 2018 by Michael R. Moore. Black Achievers is now one of the largest Black Professional organizations in the United States. With over 6,000 members in Cincinnati and over 120,000 members nationwide. The organization's mission is to connect, educate and economically empower African Americans. Serving as a pipeline of diverse talent for nonprofits and corporations. For more information visit: http://www.blackachievers.com.

