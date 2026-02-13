Queen City Soccer Club Signs Multi-Year Extension with Taymar

Queen City Soccer Club and Taymar have signed a multi-year extension for the firm to continue maximizing revenue generation across ticket sales and strategy. Queen City Soccer's USL League One men's team, Charlotte Independence, and the organization's Gainbridge Super League team, Carolina Ascent FC, both play at Charlotte's American Legion Memorial Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Queen City Soccer Club and Taymar have signed a multi-year extension for the firm to continue maximizing revenue generation across ticket sales and strategy. Queen City Soccer's USL League One men's team, Charlotte Independence, and the organization's Gainbridge Super League team, Carolina Ascent FC, both play at Charlotte's American Legion Memorial Stadium.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Taymar as we continue strengthening our ticket sales and strategy," said Queen City SC CEO and Managing Partner Jim McPhilliamy. "Over the last three seasons, the Taymar team has helped us deepen engagement with our fans and we're eager to continue working together to drive revenue for Charlotte Independence, Carolina Ascent and future sporting events we bring to Charlotte."

Over the past three years under the leadership of Edwin Valentin, Taymar has collaborated with Queen City Soccer to play a role in growing ticket sales revenue and managing ticket operations for Charlotte Independence, Carolina Ascent and additional teams and events.

"The last three years in Charlotte have been incredible to be a part of, and I can't thank Jim McPhilliamy enough for the trust he's placed in us to continue leading ticket sales and strategy," said General Manager and Vice President of Ticket Sales Edwin Valentin. "Our team is energized by the evolution of the process under Jim's leadership, with a stronger focus on a data-driven approach, and we're excited to continue building on the strong foundation of relationships we've established while working alongside the strong teams in place for both Carolina Ascent and Charlotte Independence."

Among the highlights:

More than doubled ticket revenue for Charlotte Independence year-over-year from 2023 to 2024, marking the first full year in place

Led the Gainbridge Super League in Carolina Ascent's inaugural season across nearly every ticket category, including selling more than 20,000 group tickets and leading the league in attendance

Ranked Top 3 across Major League Rugby in year-over-year season ticket growth from the inaugural 2024 season to 2025 for Anthem Rugby Carolina

Delivered the best Crown Lacrosse Classic to date in attendance and ticket revenue in 2024

Set and broke the Carolinas men's rugby attendance record in 2025 with two USA Men's Rugby matches

"Our Taymar team of five, under the leadership of Edwin Valentin, remains focused on driving ticket sales and strategy for Queen City Soccer moving forward," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "The success of the Charlotte Independence and Carolina Ascent on the pitch is exciting, and the gameday experience continues to attract fans to American Legion Memorial Stadium in uptown Charlotte. The future is bright."

Queen City Soccer was Taymar's first professional sports client and first client in North Carolina starting in January 2023. With this extension, Taymar now has four clients in the state of North Carolina (UNC Asheville, UNC Greensboro, UNC Wilmington).

"Queen City Soccer will always be our first professional sports client and I'm grateful to Jim McPhilliamy for placing his confidence in Taymar with this extension," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "I'm excited that our Taymar team will continue contributing to the ongoing success of USL soccer in Charlotte with Charlotte Independence and Carolina Ascent, along with additional events."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

About Carolina Ascent FC

Carolina Ascent FC is one of nine teams in the Gainbridge Super League, a Division One professional women's soccer league entering its second season alongside the NWSL in the women's soccer pyramid. Carolina Ascent is reaching new heights for women's soccer. Step by step, the club will take strides to grow the women's game, elevate the community, and support a more sustainable future for residents of the Carolinas. The team plays all home games at the historic American Legion Memorial Stadium. Visit CarolinaAscent.com to join the Climb, stay updated on club news and purchase season tickets. Social media page links: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Charlotte Independence

The Charlotte Independence is a Division III professional men's soccer team based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The club, founded in 2014, currently competes in USL League One and plays home games at American Legion Memorial Stadium and Mecklenburg County Sportsplex of Matthews. As part of the Queen City Soccer Club, our mission is to make Charlotte a better place to live through sports. For information on club news, season tickets and more, visit CharlotteIndependence.com.

