Queen Consulting and Technologies Announces the Launch of Mission Compliant: A New Cybersecurity Compliance Training and Consultancy Business

"We recognize the unique challenges that government contractors encounter when it comes to cybersecurity compliance," said Martin Lachance , Solutions Architect at Mission Compliant. "Our mission is to empower these contractors with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to safeguard sensitive data and maintain compliance with federal regulations."

Key offerings from Mission Compliant include:

Cybersecurity Compliance Consultancy Services: With deep expertise in federal cybersecurity regulations, Mission Compliant offers consultancy services to help contractors assess their compliance status, develop action plans, and implement necessary controls. Mission Compliant's team of experts in compliance can help organizations become and remain compliant with DFARS, NIST SP 800-171, CMMC, and ITAR. Training Programs: Mission Compliant provides both standardized and individualized cybersecurity training programs designed specifically for government contractors. These programs cover essential topics such as security awareness, data protection, and compliance best practices.

In an era where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated and prevalent, Mission Compliant seeks to be a trusted partner for government contractors seeking to enhance their cybersecurity posture and maintain compliance with federal requirements.

About Mission Compliant:

Mission Compliant is a cybersecurity training and compliance firm dedicated to helping federal contractors achieve and maintain compliance and certification with federal regulations and requirements, such as CMMC, DFARS, NIST SP 800-171 and ITAR. Drawing on 85 years of combined cybersecurity experience, our team of instructors and consultants guide your business along the path to best practices, efficiency, and compliance.

