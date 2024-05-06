Quelliv Launches Spring Promo on Next-Gen Laser Therapy Services for School Employees

Company Offers Educators its Largest Discount to Date; Referrers Also Gain Access to Savings

SARASOTA, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quelliv, a leading tech-fusion health and wellness company that provides non-invasive laser therapy beyond tomorrow's technology, today announced the launch of a special promotion offering deep discounts on its next-gen, non-invasive laser therapy services to school employees.

Educators and staff can take advantage of one free laser therapy session and a 50% discount on their Elite membership for the first three months. To claim the discount, individuals should present their school ID to their local Quelliv staff. The promotion is valid until July 31, 2024.

"We're proud to launch our spring promo to show our appreciation to those working in education. Teachers, faculty, and staff members work unbelievably hard, and often personal health and wellness are forced to take a back seat as they unselfishly dedicate themselves to their students," stated Mike Keyes, CEO of Quelliv. "Quelliv's proprietary lasers and technology are the best on the market and play a critical role in improving overall health and wellness. With another long school year winding down, we want our educators to have the tools to take back control of their health today!"

Quelliv recognizes that most people have family members or friends in the education system. To encourage as many school employees as possible to take advantage of the spring promo, Quelliv is rewarding those who refer sign-ups with 50% off their next Quelliv session.

Most recently, Quelliv announced it was supporting Florida's 'Live Healthy' legislation package, which proactively addresses the state's healthcare landscape through the development of the healthcare workforce, broadening access to quality health services, and fostering innovation within the industry. To learn more about Quelliv's involvement with this program, read the blog post, "Supporting Florida's 'Live Healthy' Legislation Package with Innovation."

For more on Quelliv, its technology, and the treatments it offers, visit www.quelliv.com or follow them on Linkedin and Instagram.

About Quelliv:

Quelliv is a leading tech-fusion health and wellness company that provides non-invasive laser treatment beyond tomorrow's technology. Through its proprietary premium low-level laser technology, individuals gain access to alternative therapeutic options outside of traditional methods, empowering them to address physiological ailments and physical concerns. Quelliv offers foundational treatments including pain management, body contouring, anti-aging, and scalp rejuvenation. To learn more about Quelliv's technology and treatment options, visit www.quelliv.com.

