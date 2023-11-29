Quelliv Poised to Expand Its Position in the Health & Wellness Industry

Quelliv Selects Fastlane as its Marketing Agency of Record

NEW YORK and SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quelliv, a leading tech-fusion health and wellness company that provides non-invasive laser therapy, today announced the selection of Fastlane as its agency of record (AOR). Fastlane is a full-service, independent branding, digital marketing, and strategic communications firm focusing on healthcare and other industries.

Quelliv exclusively features highly advanced and patented light therapy technology that penetrates into the body's deep tissue and interacts with cells to produce numerous benefits including increased circulation, reduced inflammation and pain, and the restoration of normal cellular function.

Tony Robbins, entrepreneur, #1 NY Times bestselling author, philanthropist, and the nation's #1 Life & Business Strategist, as well as an early adopter and strong proponent of Quelliv technology, had this to say about the company's laser therapy: "From the time I put these lasers on my knees, my hamstrings, my calves, I could not believe the speed of healing. This is the best of the best in healing with lasers!"

As healthcare in America continues to become more fragmented and confusing for consumers to navigate, Quelliv offers a non-traditional approach to self-care that helps its members address various physiological ailments and aesthetic concerns. With the use of its Genesis One Laser, which is 10x more powerful than other professional lasers, Quelliv's sessions are completely contactless and enable a calm and tranquil experience.

"A growing number of people are proactively seeking out alternative methods of care to help enhance and extend their quality of life," stated Mike Keyes, Founder & CEO of Quelliv. "At Quelliv, we've developed a suite of next-gen treatments through our premium-patented technology that is revolutionizing how our clients interact and move forward in their health journey."

"As an agency that works in the cross-section of healthcare and technology industries for both B2B and B2C businesses, Fastlane is thrilled to be working with a true health-tech innovator like Quelliv who is leading with purpose and advanced treatments that have been shown to have a direct correlation with improved customer health," said Chris Faust, Founder & CEO of Fastlane. "In short, Quelliv is well positioned to break out and become a leader and regular destination of choice for those taking their overall health and wellness into their own hands."

Quelliv currently has four rejuvenation centers located throughout Florida - West Palm Beach, Naples, St. Petersburg, and Aventura - with a fifth center opening in Sarasota in Q1, 2024.

About Quelliv:

Quelliv is a leading tech-fusion health and wellness company that provides non-invasive laser treatment. Through its proprietary premium low-level laser technology, individuals gain access to alternative therapeutic options outside of traditional methods, empowering them to address physiological ailments and physical concerns. Quelliv offers foundational treatments including pain management, body contouring, anti-aging, and scalp rejuvenation. To learn more about Quelliv's technology and treatment options, visit www.quelliv.com.

About Fastlane:

Fastlane is a visionary leader in branding, licensing, marketing and strategic communications, driving its clients to expand market share, mind share and heart share. As a global powerhouse, the agency has a growing portfolio of valued clients and partners in diverse target verticals including: Health, Retail, Sports, Sustainability and Tech. Ultimately, Fastlane helps create value through smart, integrated strategies that interconnect content, communities and commerce. The firm's best practices cover Positioning, Branding, Marketing, Engagement & Growth. For more information, visit www.fastlane.co.

