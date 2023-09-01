Quench Announces Acquisitions of Two Florida-Based Ice Machine Rental and Servicing Companies

"We are excited to welcome the customers of Guy's Ice and Atlas Ice to the Quench family. These acquisitions demonstrate the growing importance of ice machine rental and service to Quench's strategy." Tweet this

"Quench is the benchmark when it comes to customer service and support", said Scott Moore, President of Guy's Ice. "When the time came to pass on the legacy of our business to a new owner, Quench was the natural choice to support our customers."

"Quench's state-of-the-art products and broad product line include filtered water, sparkling water, flavored water and ice. Quench will be able to provide our customers with a one-stop shop to support their water-related needs," continued Roy Stone, President of Atlas Ice.

Quench is known throughout the industry for its seller-friendly approach to acquisitions, with an emphasis on transparency and flexibility with sellers. More on Quench's acquisition process can be found at https://quenchwater.com/acquisitions/ or by contacting our acquisition team directly at [email protected].

About Quench

Quench USA, Inc. offers bottle-free filtered drinking water solutions for healthy and environmentally conscious consumers outside the home, through direct sales and independent dealers across North America. Our bottle-free water coolers, ice machines, sparkling water dispensers and coffee brewers purify a user's existing water supply to provide reliable and convenient filtered water across a broad mix of businesses, such as government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and other industries, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Quench has sales and service operations across North America to serve our 100,000+ customers, and a network of more than 300 independent dealers selling products under the brand names Pure Water Technology, Wellsys, and Waterlogic. Quench is a Culligan Company. For more information, please visit https://quenchwater.com.

About Culligan

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan International is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: www.culligan.com.

