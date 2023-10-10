Quench Partners with Student-Led Non-profit to Provide Clean Water to a Bronx High School

I'm grateful for the opportunity to partner with Mr. Sanan and Day Zero Water. Thanks to his efforts and our donation of the Quench Q12 water filtration system, students and faculty at Monsignor Scanlan High School can enjoy clean, great-tasting water at no cost to them or their families. Tweet this

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to partner with Mr. Sanan and Day Zero Water," said Quench CEO Tony Ibarguen. "Thanks to his efforts and our donation of the Quench Q12 water filtration system, students and faculty at Monsignor Scanlan High School can enjoy clean, great-tasting water at no cost to them or their families."

In recent years, COVID-19 restrictions forced the school to turn off most water fountains throughout the building. So, students became dependent on bottled water, which they could purchase from vending machines around the building or the cafeteria.

"Students were spending a decent amount of money daily on bottled water and sports drinks," said Principal of Monsignor Scanlan High School Mr. Eric Mercado.

The donated unit, a Quench Q12, limits the need for students to purchase bottled water while at school. The Q12 can produce up to 100 gallons of filtered water a day and dispenses hot, cold, and ambient water. With a student body of about 500, it features an ideal capacity for Monsignor Scanlan High School.

"We have a Quench Q12 water treatment system at my high school in Scarsdale, which is exceptionally better than the other systems at my school – both the water quality and the water flow seem to be superior," said Sanan. "Intuitively, I thought that a good reverse osmosis system like the one the Quench Q12 provides could be used to help schools locally to provide high-quality water and improve hydration to students."

The Quench Q12 can filter out most known bacteria, viruses, and lead that is often found in buildings with old infrastructure, providing students and faculty peace of mind that they are reducing their exposure to these contaminants. After it filters out contaminants, the Q12's filtration system adds back healthy minerals to help students hydrate faster and stay hydrated longer. The unit also has touchless dispensing to reduce cross-contamination and UV-C sanitization, which effectively inactivates microorganisms and can help lower the risk of illness.

Mr. Mercado shared that his school started in early September, and many in the building have already made good use of the new Quench system.

"As far as using the system, I can tell you right now that our faculty and staff are using it," said Mercado. "During my morning announcements, I plug the Quench system and let students know they can fill up with their reusable bottles throughout the day."

Beyond providing free access to fresh, clean water to students, the Q12 system will help reduce the school's dependency on wasteful single-use plastic bottles, which cause significant greenhouse gas emissions and pollute the environment. One Quench filtration system can save 7,000 single-use plastic bottles from going into landfills. Plus, facilities with ~50 daily users that replace single-use plastic-bottle delivery services with a Quench bottleless water cooler can reduce carbon emissions by 95 percent.

About Day Zero Water

Day Zero Water is a student-led organization that helps raise clean water awareness and implements water filtration projects in schools locally in New York and in high-water stress areas worldwide. The organization raises awareness of clean water and water security, fundraises to implement water filtration projects in schools and high-water stress areas, conducts water quality testing, provides innovative solutions to Water-Energy nexus issues, reduces, reuse, and recycles water, including using smart devices and nature-based solutions, and pushes for sustainable use of natural resources.

About Quench

Quench USA, Inc. offers bottleless filtered drinking water solutions for healthy and environmentally conscious consumers outside the home, through direct sales and independent dealers across North America. Our bottle-free water coolers, ice machines, sparkling water dispensers and coffee brewers purify a user's existing water supply to provide reliable and convenient filtered water across a broad mix of businesses, such as government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and other industries, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Quench has sales and service operations across North America to serve our 100,000+ customers, and a network of more than 300 independent dealers selling products under the brand names Pure Water Technology, Wellsys, and Waterlogic. Quench is a Culligan Company. For more information, please visit https://quenchwater.com.

About Culligan

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan International is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions. for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: www.culligan.com.

