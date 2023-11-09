Quench USA Announces Acquisition of Neighbors Coffee Co.

"We are excited to welcome Neighbors Coffee and its customers to the Quench family. This acquisition demonstrates the increasing importance of coffee in our service offering and aligns with our goal of providing commercial customers with the broadest array of premium point-of-use offerings." Post this

"Quench is the benchmark when it comes to customer service", said David Santana, owner of Neighbors Coffee. "When the time came to pass our legacy on, Quench was the natural choice. With their unparalleled product line that also includes water coolers, ice machines, and sparkling water dispensers, Quench is uniquely equipped to support the many breakroom needs of our customers."

Quench is known throughout the industry for its seller-friendly approach to acquisitions, with an emphasis on transparency and flexibility. More on Quench's acquisition process can be found at https://quenchwater.com/acquisitions/ or by contacting our acquisition team directly at [email protected].

About Quench

Quench USA, Inc. offers bottle-free filtered drinking water solutions for healthy and environmentally conscious consumers outside the home, through direct sales and independent dealers across North America. Our bottle-free water coolers, ice machines, sparkling water dispensers and coffee brewers purify a user's existing water supply to provide reliable and convenient filtered water across a broad mix of businesses, such as government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and other industries, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Quench has sales and service operations across North America to serve our 100,000+ customers, and a network of more than 300 independent dealers selling products under the brand names Pure Water Technology, Wellsys, and Waterlogic. Quench is a Culligan Company. For more information, please visit https://quenchwater.com.

About Culligan

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan International is a world leader in delivering water solutions that improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: www.culligan.com.

