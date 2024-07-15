Querciabella Announces Key Leadership Change, Reaffirming Commitment to Family Ownership and Sustainability

"Together with my son and daughter, we will pour the same passion into our work as my father did before us, ensuring Querciabella remains a beacon of integrity and sustainability in the world of wine. " Mita Castiglioni Post this

"Half a century ago, I had the good fortune to witness my father, Giuseppe Castiglioni (Pepito), fulfill his dream with the creation of Querciabella. Today, we can still see how his unwavering dedication and love for his work built a company grounded in the profound belief of creating value for everyone: our customers, employees, community, and the environment. Together with my son and daughter, we will pour the same passion into our work as my father did before us, ensuring Querciabella remains a beacon of integrity and sustainability in the world of wine. We hope to make a positive impact on this world and on all the people touched by our wine." —Mita Castiglioni, new owner of Querciabella.

Drawing from her wealth of expertise as a Board Member and Shareholder in various companies, Mita brings strategic insights and leadership to her new role as the owner of Querciabella. Beyond her corporate endeavours, she is deeply engaged in cultural initiatives in Mexico and United States, significantly enriching the arts landscape. This change also paves the way for a generational takeover, with Mita's children, Andrea and Selene, poised to play integral roles in the winery's future. Andrea, and his wife Marisa, runs a farm in Oregon and eagerly anticipates relocating to Italy to contribute to Querciabella's continued success. Selene, who now lives in Barcelona, has previously worked with Mexican institutions and no-profit organizations for the environment. Mita will maintain her residency in Mexico, but she will be regularly present at the winery, reaffirming Querciabella at the centre of the Castiglioni family's life.

Under the new leadership, Querciabella remains true to its founding principles of excellence, innovation, and environmental stewardship. Roberto Lasorte, the current CEO, will continue to oversee the company's management, embodying the continuity of its governance.

"As we embark on this exciting new chapter, I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to Sebastiano for his dedication and thought leadership. His contributions have been invaluable, and I am committed to carrying forward his care for the environment and sustainable agriculture." —Roberto Lasorte, CEO

About Querciabella- Founded in 1974 by international entrepreneur Giuseppe Castiglioni in Ruffoli, on the picturesque hillside of Greve in Chianti, Querciabella remains proudly family-owned. Now under the stewardship of Mita Castiglioni, Giuseppe's eldest daughter, the company strives to leave a legacy of sustainability and prosperity for future generations, actively enhancing the well-being of individuals and communities. Over the years, through thoughtful acquisition, the estate holdings have grown to over 50 ha of organic vineyards in Chianti Classico – located in the villages of Greve, Lamole, and Radda in Chianti – in addition to a coastal estate in the South of Maremma. The core principle underlying Querciabella's philosophy involves specifically promoting balance. By preserving the ecological diversity of their vineyard ecosystems, allowing each site to express its full and natural potential, and prioritizing the health of the land, animals, and people, Querciabella crafts wines that are not only harmonious, complex, and enjoyable, but also authentic reflections of their origin.

Media Contact

Megan McCarthy, Querciabella, (646) 624-2885, [email protected], https://querciabella.com/

SOURCE Querciabella