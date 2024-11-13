Quesma unveils its Database Gateway, a revolutionary approach to remove the pain of migration to new databases

Quesma's Database Gateway is an innovative bridge for connecting data ecosystems —including these locked and incompatible ones— allowing organizations to seamlessly migrate to faster, more cost-effective databases without altering existing client applications. Post this

Today, organizations are increasingly struggling with the total cost of ownership (TCO) of their data platforms. Data volumes continue to surge while pressure to cut costs grows, leading many to seek alternative database options. Despite the availability of new database engines offering superior speed and cost efficiency, migration hurdles remain a barrier. Quesma tackles this challenge with a unique approach: a gateway that decouples application and data layers, akin to the shift from monolithic applications to microservices.

"It is our mission to help customers set their data free and break the vendor lock-in that keeps their data in places that are no longer suitable," said Jacek Migdal, Co-founder and CEO of Quesma. "Optimizing technology shouldn't demand a complete overhaul of business processes. Quesma bridges this gap, empowering clients to make the most of their data."

Quesma's first use case is connecting Elasticsearch and OpenSearch client ecosystems to modern SQL columnar data stores like ClickHouse or Hydrolix. While the gateway will expand to support additional technologies, this first integration enables Elasticsearch and OpenSearch users to transition their data to faster, more cost-effective platforms while preserving their existing data shippers (Logstash, Filebeat) and analytics UIs (Kibana). This reduces migration friction, boosts ROI, and supports Quesma's vision of becoming the ultimate gateway for any database.

"Quesma has been instrumental in our transition from Elastic to ClickHouse, allowing us to maintain our Kibana dashboards seamlessly," said Jim Alateras, DevOps lead at Comware Australia. "It provides a frictionless migration path that not only reduces our Elastic cluster management costs but also gives us the flexibility of a ClickHouse cloud solution."

Customers can now use Quesma to reduce TCO of their log management workloads.

Quesma, distributed as a Docker container under the Elastic code-available license, is now generally available to the developer community. By deploying Quesma in their environments, customers can connect existing Kibana or OpenSearch Dashboards directly to ClickHouse or Hydrolix easing migration from Elasticsearch, ensuring that dashboards and queries remain unchanged.

Acting as a bridge, Quesma translates Elastic Query Language (EQL) into SQL and returns results in a format compatible with Kibana and OpenSearch Dashboards.

About Quesma

Quesma empowers customers to innovate faster by reimagining how applications connect to databases. With Quesma's Database Gateway, development teams can modernize and evolve application architectures seamlessly.

Modernizing the core of the application stack—the database—is hard. Companies are locked to old, ineffective, costly DB platforms and are scared of trying something new due to enormous risk, increased interim costs, and the never-ending push for innovation. Quesma eases this process by completing the microservices revolution within the database layer, unbundling applications from their database engines with an intelligent database gateway that serves as a proxy between them.

For more information, visit https://quesma.com

