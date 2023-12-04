Question: Science or God? The Answer is Both May Be True

"If you have ever struggled to defend your faith in an intellectually well-reasoned manner," Ryan said. "Then let this book be your guide." Post this

However, in his new book, "Defensible Faith: Helping the 'Nones' Find God," he describes how science provides compelling arguments for belief in God and gives examples of where the two are not only compatible, but complimentary.

As a man of science and a man of deep faith, Ryan claims he has found no conflict between the two and rationally lays out the reasons why reliance on science alone or faith alone will not reveal the whole truth. To close the gaps, both are needed, for the whole truth is found at the intersection between knowing and believing.



"Defensible Faith: Helping the Nones Find God"

By Robert Ryan

ISBN: 9798385000944 (softcover); 9798385000968 (hardcover); 9798385000951 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Robert Ryan has struggled with the concept of how "God always was" from the age of four. That set him on a journey of discovery that continues today. In this book, he converts his deep questions into clear compelling answers about how the evidence supports the existence of God, demonstrating that intellect is not a barrier to belief, it is a path to belief. When not writing or traveling, Ryan spends time with his wife, Vicki, at their homes in Tex and Mich. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/849228-defensible-faith.

