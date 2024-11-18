questionZERO Leads Responsible Consumerism Innovation with the UN Global Compact Partnership

"With global temperatures rising and daily consumption responsible for over 60% of global emissions, we don't say 'don't shop.' Shopping drives the economy and supports jobs. We say - shop better!" Post this

The UN Global Compact calls on companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"In line with our commitment to these principles, questionZERO is proud to lead in empowering consumers to actively support sustainable business practices and be the unstoppable power of collective action in the fight against climate change," stated Tanya Larsen, CEO of questionZERO. "Our business sustainability scoring data for brands is verified by the 3rd parties and is based on the environmental, social and governance reports, climate finance and various sustainability certifications with qZERO® Sustainability Score, enabling consumers to drive real change every time they shop. Why is choosing sustainable brands essential? With daily shopping accounting for over 60% of global emissions, pushing boundaries in e-commerce is crucial. But we don't say 'don't shop.' Shopping drives the economy and supports jobs. We say - shop better!"

Sustainability innovation in e-commerce has been long overdue, and questionZERO is now at the forefront of this transformation. "Bringing this vision to life wasn't easy. questionZERO wouldn't be where it is today without the support of local businesses in the South West of England and the invaluable contributions from Exeter Innovation, the University of Exeter, and SETsquared. Changing how we shop is a massive challenge, achievable only through genuine partnerships with those who care," added Larsen.

questionZERO's participation in the UN Global Compact marks a significant milestone in its mission to integrate sustainability into consumer habits and the e-commerce sector, promote data transparency, and help mitigate greenwashing. By leading the charge in consumer market innovation, questionZERO sets new standards for responsible business practices and paves the way for a more sustainable future.

What about small businesses and those who want to be more sustainable but struggle to get there? This is where the Partnerships for the Goals and the global knowledge pool of the United Nations Global Compact resources come into play. questionZERO's partnerships in the sustainability industry can help businesses of all sizes improve and thrive by encouraging innovation and driving revenues in response to global market trends.

Colin Dart from Exeter Innovation added, "The University of Exeter is committed to using its resources to create a greener, healthier, fairer future. This commitment extends beyond the realms of education and research and into the regional innovation ecosystem. Supporting local startups and SMEs to achieve global impact through the provision of expert business support.

questionZERO is a perfect example of how impact-led startups can be seen as industry change-makers through their agility, drive, and innovation."

About the United Nations Global Compact

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 Local Networks.

About questionZERO

Founded in the South West of the UK with support from local businesses, the University of Exeter, and SETsquared, the questionZERO sustainability benchmarking platform promotes sustainable business practices in e-commerce and retail. Our data-driven Sustainability Score for brands empowers consumers to make informed, eco-friendly choices, enhancing transparency and trust and driving progress towards Net Zero.

Media Contact

Tanya Larsen, questionZERO, 44 07772503091, [email protected], https://questionzero.com

