QuestVue™ stationary boundary platform price for Meta Quest 2, 3 and 3S will be $199

VRComfort Labs, Inc.™ announced the retail price for a turnkey basic model QuestVue™ stationary boundary platform, will be $199. VRComfort Labs stated additional cost saving and simplification design efforts are in process which may reduce the QuestVue™ platform retail price.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VRComfort Labs stated the $199 price is possible because QuestVue™ platform was designed from the ground up to maximize utilization of off the shelf parts and minimize requirements for custom fabrication. Market research and independent industry surveys indicate if the QuestVue ™ platform is priced above $199, it will exceed the acceptable cost vs benefits value proposition ratio for most Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, and new Quest 3S owners. With a QuestVue™ price of $199 and the Meta Quest 3S on Amazon for $299, the combined cost is $498. This is an extremely attractive price for a complete VR/metaverse platform system which includes a headset more advanced than the Meta Quest 2.
The QuestVue™ platform was developed with the goal to provide a turnkey motion sickness and headstrapeliminating platform for the lowest possible cost, without compromising functionality. By achieving this goal, QuestVue™ is positioned to attract the highest potential number of Meta Quest 2, 3 and 3S headset users. The number of Quest headsets sold, including the Meta Quest 1, is estimated to exceed 20 million, yet Meta continues to struggle with user both new user adoption and current user retention.
The QuestVue ™platform was is designed to increase Quest user adoption and retention by "bridging" Quest user engagement preferences, often described as "Quest household generation gaps." Quest user bridging is accomplished by an innovative design feature of the headset retention assembly. The design feature allows a Quest headset to be easily attached and detached from the QuestVue™ platform within seconds. An "older" Quest user can attach the headset to comfortably watch a 3D movie on the QuestVue™ platform. When finished, a "younger" Quest user can then quickly and easily detach the headset, pop on headstraps and begin stand up, full body motion engagement a metaverse app such as Beat Saber. Quick and easy switching from seated to standing user engagement helps eliminate the "Quest household generation gap" issue.
