QuestVue™ stationary boundary platform price for Meta Quest 2, 3 and 3S will be $199

VRComfort Labs, Inc.™ announced the retail price for a turnkey basic model QuestVue™ stationary boundary platform, will be $199. VRComfort Labs stated additional cost saving and simplification design efforts are in process which may reduce the QuestVue™ platform retail price.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VRComfort Labs stated the $199 price is possible because QuestVue™ platform was designed from the ground up to maximize utilization of off the shelf parts and minimize requirements for custom fabrication. Market research and independent industry surveys indicate if the QuestVue ™ platform is priced above $199, it will exceed the acceptable cost vs benefits value proposition ratio for most Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, and new Quest 3S owners. With a QuestVue™ price of $199 and the Meta Quest 3S on Amazon for $299, the combined cost is $498. This is an extremely attractive price for a complete VR/metaverse platform system which includes a headset more advanced than the Meta Quest 2.