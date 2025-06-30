Queue Associates Achieves Consecutive Renewal of Microsoft SMB Specialization and Dynamics 365 Business Central

2025 Recognition Highlights Continued Success in Delivering Cloud ERP to Growing Businesses
NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Queue Associates, a leading global Microsoft Solutions Partner with deep expertise in Dynamics 365 and business applications within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, reaffirms its strategic focus and proven execution with the renewal of its Small and Midsize Business Management Specialization. First awarded to Queue in 2022 under Microsoft's updated Solution Partner framework, this designation reflects the company's ongoing commitment to helping small and midsize businesses modernize, grow, and compete through Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.
To maintain this status in 2025, Queue meets Microsoft's highest performance standards—driving consistent deployment volume, increasing user engagement, and expanding Business Central adoption across its SMB client base. The firm continues to strengthen its technical capabilities through advanced certifications and consistently delivers new offerings through Microsoft AppSource. This recognition reinforces Queue's ability to lead digital transformation with cloud ERP, agentic AI, and the broader Microsoft ecosystem—turning technology into measurable results for expanding businesses.
"This renewal reinforces our commitment to helping small and midsize businesses throughout the world thrive with Dynamics 365 Business Central," said Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director of Queue Associates. "We support clients navigating complex growth, legacy systems, and industry-specific challenges—continuing to modernize their operations through scalable, secure Business Central deployments. Microsoft's ongoing recognition validates our ability to translate cloud ERP and AI capabilities into long-term value for the SMB sector."
This specialization strengthens our ability to connect with SMB clients seeking proven cloud ERP expertise, positioning Queue Associates as a trusted partner for their digital transformation journey.
