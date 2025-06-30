Queue Associates Achieves Consecutive Renewal of Microsoft SMB Specialization and Dynamics 365 Business Central

"This renewal reinforces our commitment to helping SMBs throughout the world thrive with Dynamics 365—and validates our ability to turn cloud ERP and agentic AI into lasting value." – Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director, Queue Associates. Post this

"This renewal reinforces our commitment to helping small and midsize businesses throughout the world thrive with Dynamics 365 Business Central," said Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director of Queue Associates. "We support clients navigating complex growth, legacy systems, and industry-specific challenges—continuing to modernize their operations through scalable, secure Business Central deployments. Microsoft's ongoing recognition validates our ability to translate cloud ERP and AI capabilities into long-term value for the SMB sector."

This specialization strengthens our ability to connect with SMB clients seeking proven cloud ERP expertise, positioning Queue Associates as a trusted partner for their digital transformation journey.

