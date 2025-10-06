Queue Associates Celebrates Art Pugach's Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Award

"Art's MVP recognition reflects his true dedication, excellence, innovation, and the lasting impact he's made on our team, clients, and the Microsoft community." – Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director, Queue Associates Post this

For over two decades, Art has been instrumental in shaping Queue Associates' global vision—bridging innovation and practical application for clients across industries and continents. His thought leadership extends far beyond Queue's walls, evident in his work as a speaker and mentor within the Microsoft ecosystem, his participation in worldwide Copilot forums, and his role as originator, co-producer, and co-host of Queue's "When In Doubt, Reboot" (WIDR) podcast, where he engages global experts in thoughtful, future-focused conversations on business transformation.

Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director of Queue Associates, shared his congratulations: "Art's recognition as a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional is an extraordinary milestone—one that reflects not only his personal excellence but also the enduring culture of learning and innovation he has helped build at Queue for more than 25 years. Those of us who have collaborated with Art know that he always generously shares his time and knowledge with our team, our clients, our partners, and the broader Microsoft community. The award stands as both a tribute and a testament to his vision, integrity, and tireless pursuit of excellence. We are immensely proud of him."

Reflecting on the honor, Art Pugach added: "It is deeply humbling to be recognized as a Microsoft MVP. For me, this represents the culmination of years of collaboration, curiosity, and an ongoing journey with colleagues, partners, and innovators who share a common passion for technology and its possibilities. At Queue, we have always believed in not just adopting technology but shaping it—bringing the best of Microsoft's platforms, from Dynamics 365 to Copilot, to the businesses and people we serve. I am grateful to Microsoft for this recognition, and I share it with everyone who has been part of the mission."

The Microsoft MVP Award celebrates exceptional community leaders who actively share their knowledge, foster collaboration, and advance the broader ecosystem. Art's recognition, particularly in the fast-evolving world of Microsoft 365 Copilot, acknowledges both his technical achievements and his role in guiding organizations through the promise of AI-enabled productivity and business transformation.

Queue Associates congratulates Art on this beyond-impressive achievement and looks forward to continuing a shared pursuit of transformation and meaningful impact with Microsoft 365 Cloud.

