Queue Associates Earns Prestigious Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Infrastructure (Azure)

Queue Associates has been named a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure), adding to its recognitions for Business Applications and Modern Work. This milestone highlights Queue's expertise in Azure solutions and integration with Dynamics 365, supported by a certified team and a strong Microsoft partnership.
NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Queue Associates, a leading global Microsoft solutions provider, proudly announces its designation as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure focused on Azure. Building on the company's previous achievements of Microsoft Solutions Partner designations for Business Applications and Modern Work, this new recognition positions Queue among a select group of partners acknowledged across six continents. The designation reflects the company's expertise in delivering advanced Azure services seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Queue Associates' infrastructure designation reflects its ability to design, implement, and manage Azure solutions tailored to diverse business needs. This achievement is supported by a highly certified professional team with a proven track record in deploying advanced cloud technologies, ensuring consistent delivery of innovative solutions. The company's close collaboration with Microsoft support initiatives further empowers organizations to achieve transformation through innovative solutions.
"This recognition reflects the confidence Microsoft, and our clients have in our ability to deliver impactful cloud and Dynamics 365 solutions," said Jeffrey Goldstein, Managing Director of Queue Associates. "It highlights our consultants' business and technical expertise, our dedication to building robust Azure infrastructures, and our ability to integrate them with Dynamics 365 to empower organizations globally. Our decades-long partnership with Microsoft has been instrumental in driving innovation. We can further support businesses in achieving their goals with tools like advanced AI Copilot agents."
This milestone reaffirms Queue Associates' role as a trusted advisor in cloud, AI, and Dynamics 365 solutions. As Queue expands its footprint worldwide, it remains committed to fostering business growth and innovation through transformative Microsoft technologies.
