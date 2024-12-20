Queue Associates Earns Prestigious Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Infrastructure (Azure)

Queue Associates has been named a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure), adding to its recognitions for Business Applications and Modern Work. This milestone highlights Queue's expertise in Azure solutions and integration with Dynamics 365, supported by a certified team and a strong Microsoft partnership.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Queue Associates, a leading global Microsoft solutions provider, proudly announces its designation as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure focused on Azure. Building on the company's previous achievements of Microsoft Solutions Partner designations for Business Applications and Modern Work, this new recognition positions Queue among a select group of partners acknowledged across six continents. The designation reflects the company's expertise in delivering advanced Azure services seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365.