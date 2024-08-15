Queue Associates Joins Elite Circle Honored by Renewal of Microsoft SMB Management Specialization

"Queue Associates' extraordinary achievement in renewing its Microsoft SMB Management Specialization highlights our commitment to SMB growth and innovation with AI and the cloud." – Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director, Queue Associates Post this

Solutions Partner for Business Applications designation: Demonstrating expertise in delivering comprehensive business solutions.

Certification Excellence: Employing at least five individuals certified as Microsoft Certified: Dynamics 365 Business Functional Consultant Associates.

Proven Deployment Success: Completing at least 10 deployments with five or more monthly active users.

Growth Achievement: Achieving a 35% increase in monthly active users over the past 12 months.

Sustained Performance: Maintaining at least 50 monthly active users over the past 12 months.

Thought Leadership: Publishing at least one consulting service offer with Dynamics 365 Business Central on Microsoft AppSource.

Queue Associates consistently meets and exceeds these standards, solidifying their status as a leading Microsoft partner that drives client success.

"By renewing our Small and Midsize Business Management Specialization, we continue to demonstrate our dedication to developing tailored solutions that promote advancement, productivity, and creativity among our SMB customers," said Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director at Queue Associates. We are honored to be among the select partners who have achieved this specialization, enabling more businesses to transition to cloud and AI-powered solutions."

Partners with this specialization receive a customer-facing label on Microsoft AppSource and prioritized search results, enhancing their visibility and credibility.

