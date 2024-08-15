Queue Associates Joins Elite Circle Honored by Renewal of Microsoft SMB Management Specialization

Renewal of Microsoft SMB Management Specialization Highlights Queue Associates' proven expertise and deployment success.
NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Queue Associates, a global Microsoft Solutions Partner, is thrilled to announce the renewal of its Small and Midsize Business Management Specialization from Microsoft. This prestigious recognition places Queue Associates among an elite group of partners demonstrating outstanding capabilities and a steadfast commitment to excellence. It is designed for partners with proven expertise in implementing and supporting Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.
Obtaining this specialization requires meeting rigorous criteria, reflecting the highest standards of performance and expertise, and encompasses the following distinctions:
- Solutions Partner for Business Applications designation: Demonstrating expertise in delivering comprehensive business solutions.
- Certification Excellence: Employing at least five individuals certified as Microsoft Certified: Dynamics 365 Business Functional Consultant Associates.
- Proven Deployment Success: Completing at least 10 deployments with five or more monthly active users.
- Growth Achievement: Achieving a 35% increase in monthly active users over the past 12 months.
- Sustained Performance: Maintaining at least 50 monthly active users over the past 12 months.
- Thought Leadership: Publishing at least one consulting service offer with Dynamics 365 Business Central on Microsoft AppSource.
Queue Associates consistently meets and exceeds these standards, solidifying their status as a leading Microsoft partner that drives client success.
"By renewing our Small and Midsize Business Management Specialization, we continue to demonstrate our dedication to developing tailored solutions that promote advancement, productivity, and creativity among our SMB customers," said Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director at Queue Associates. We are honored to be among the select partners who have achieved this specialization, enabling more businesses to transition to cloud and AI-powered solutions."
Partners with this specialization receive a customer-facing label on Microsoft AppSource and prioritized search results, enhancing their visibility and credibility.
Queue Associates
Queue Associates is an international Microsoft Solutions Partner with top-level designations in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and related Microsoft suite products.
For more information about Queue Associates and their Microsoft solutions, please visit www.queueassoc.com.
