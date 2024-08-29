Queue Associates' Jun Wang Receives Prestigious Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional) Award

"Jun's award highlights his expertise and our dedication to Microsoft Dynamics 365. His skill in translating complex technical issues helps customers with their business transformation to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central." - Art Pugach, Global CTO, Queue Associates. Post this

Jun Wang | Most Valuable Professionals (microsoft.com)

With over 15 years of expertise in distribution & manufacturing, including WMS (Warehouse Management Systems), inventory management, and MRP, Jun Wang's recognition highlights his significant contributions to the implementation and support of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central for Queue Associates. Jun was also recognized in the prestigious Microsoft Dynamics 365 Spotlight earlier this year. This award further solidifies Jun's status as a leading expert in his field and is designated for "technology experts who passionately share their knowledge with the community."

Art Pugach, Queue Associates' Global Chief Technology Officer, stated, "Jun's award showcases his expertise and our commitment to top-tier talent. His ability to communicate complex technical issues to nontechnical professionals is invaluable for implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Congratulations to Jun for this outstanding achievement." Lyon Wong, Queue Associates Director Canada, said, "This is a Game Changer for Queue Canada and sets us apart from the competition. Congratulations to Jun!"

In an episode of Queue Associates' "When In Doubt, Reboot" podcast, Jun Wang emphasized the ongoing commitment needed to maintain the MVP title, which must be renewed yearly. He advised aspiring MVPs to "focus on building expertise, engaging in community forums, and networking with existing MVPs." He highlighted "the importance of genuine passion and enjoyment in contributing to the community."

Jun expressed his gratitude, saying, "Receiving the MVP award is a tremendous honor. It inspires me to continue sharing my passion and knowledge with the community."

About Queue Associates

Queue Associates is an international Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and other Microsoft technologies. With global offices, Queue Associates provides expert consultation, implementation, and support services to optimize operations and exceed business objectives.

For more information, visit www.queueassoc.com.

About the Microsoft MVP Award

Microsoft grants the MVP Award to technology experts who are exceptional at sharing their knowledge and expertise with the community. Awarded annually, it recognizes individuals for their significant contributions, including speaking engagements, content creation, and participation in online and offline communities. MVPs gain access to early releases of Microsoft products, direct communication channels with Microsoft teams, and invitations to exclusive events, fostering a close relationship with the company and its local representatives.

Media Contact

Karl Joseph Ufert, Queue Associates, 1 (917) 921-4552, [email protected]

