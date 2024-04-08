Queue Associates Launches New Brand and Website as Part of Its "The Power of Partnership" Initiative

"The initiative was a team game, with Queue's worldwide marketing group and Mitra Creative fine-tuning our message to showcase our 'all in' commitment to Microsoft and proactive client support." -Jeffrey Goldstein, Managing Director Post this

"Seeing our combined efforts pay off is fantastic," said Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director of Queue Associates. "The initiative was a team game, with Queue's worldwide marketing group and Mitra Creative fine-tuning our message to showcase our 'all in' commitment to Microsoft and proactive client support."

The extensive project required crafting many pages of content and supporting it with a user-friendly, informative website. Goldstein credited Mitra Creative, led by Karl Ufert, for their pivotal role based on 15 years of history with Queue and vast experience in the field.

"Karl and his team know our business incredibly well and how to co-brand with Microsoft. They turned this project into a task and a learning opportunity for us, resulting in a resource that stands out while reflecting Queue's reputation as a leading worldwide Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions provider and our ongoing commitment to client success," he added.

This project is also the first step in creating a comprehensive brand stack across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Queue's APAC and EMEA websites – still accessible from the worldwide website – will be updated soon.

About Queue Associates

Queue Associates, founded in 1992 by Jeffrey Goldstein, celebrates over three decades of partnership with Microsoft, providing personalized support and tailored solutions through the Microsoft Dynamics 365 suite. As a recognized leader among Microsoft Solutions Partners (formerly a Microsoft Gold Partner), earning prestigious awards and designations in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, Queue demonstrates a solid commitment to innovation, integrity, and excellence. Serving an international clientele, Queue guides organizations through digital transformation towards long-term success.

QueueAssoc.com

About Mitra Creative

Mitra Creative is an award-winning New York-based digital agency founded in 2004. It specializes in web design and development, SEO, social media, PPC marketing, and consulting services. Mitra Creative caters to a wide range of clients. It has extensive experience serving the Microsoft Partner channel, the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP), and other companies in the IT Channel. Others include Healthcare, Media, Retail, Education, and Professional Services.

MitraCreative.com

CONTACT: Erika Williams, Queue Associates, 1 2122691313 2, [email protected], https://queueassoc.com

SOURCE Queue Associates