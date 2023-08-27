Queue Associates, Leading Strategic Microsoft Solutions Partner, Expands its APAC Presence to Chennai, India

"Queue's distinguished position as a global market pioneer in the Dynamics 365 space allows us unparalleled access to vastly expanded customer opportunities..." | Arun Kumar Tweet this

India Director Arun Kumar wrote: "We take great pride in establishing the Queue Associates India team and welcoming new colleagues. Queue's distinguished position as a global market pioneer in the Dynamics 365 space allows us unparalleled access to vastly expanded customer opportunities. We are enhancing Queue's capabilities by tapping into India's extensive talent reservoir and fortifying its strategic growth trajectory. This infusion of talent is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence and driving the organisation forward."

The new India office complements the recent establishment of other strategic facilities in Singapore (APAC), Toronto, Canada (Americas), Boca Raton, Florida (Americas/U.S.), and Hamilton, Bermuda (LATAM). These regional bases, together with Queue's central headquarters in New York, Hong Kong, and London, further strengthen the company's ability to engage with customers worldwide.

Queue Associates designs powerful, tailored business solutions for our clients on six continents in partnership with Microsoft. As a designated Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner within the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, we empower small, medium, and large organisations to transform and innovate using Microsoft Dynamics 365, the world's leading cloud-based, AI-enabled business productivity platform. With over 250 employees around the globe and decades of hands-on industry experience, it enables us to deliver solutions that streamline operations, revolutionise customer engagement, and revitalise financial management.

[email protected], www.queueassoc.in

