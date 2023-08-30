Queue Associates, Leading Strategic Microsoft Solutions Partner, Expands its APAC Presence to Chennai, India

Queue Associates proudly announces the inauguration of its new India offices in Chennai , further strengthening its presence and capabilities in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. This expansion reflects Queue's commitment to providing comprehensive support for Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Azure in this wide-ranging market, building on decades of trusted local service through the Microsoft Cloud Services Provider License Agreement.
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After establishing its APAC headquarters in Hong Kong in 2012 and before expanding with additional offices in Tianjin, China, and Singapore, Queue's latest strategic initiative centers on augmenting on-site client services while fulfilling the requisites of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. At the forefront of Queue's persistent worldwide expansion strategy, the Chennai location provides licensing coverage and 360-degree services across wide-ranging nations and territories. The India team, led by regional director Arun Kumar, collaborates closely with Queue's Hong Kong and global headquarters.
Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director of Queue Associates, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are honored by the support of the Indian community we've worked with for years. This new entity will drive Queue Associates' growth in APAC and beyond, providing us with abundant capacity and resources for delivery."
India Director Arun Kumar wrote: "We take great pride in establishing the Queue Associates India team and welcoming new colleagues. Queue's distinguished position as a global market pioneer in the Dynamics 365 space allows us unparalleled access to vastly expanded customer opportunities. We are enhancing Queue's capabilities by tapping into India's extensive talent reservoir and fortifying its strategic growth trajectory. This infusion of talent is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence and driving the organization forward."
The new India office complements the recent establishment of other strategic facilities in Singapore (APAC), Toronto, Canada (Americas), Boca Raton, Florida (Americas/U.S.), and Hamilton, Bermuda (LATAM). These regional bases, together with Queue's central headquarters in New York, Hong Kong, and London, further strengthen the company's ability to engage with customers worldwide.
Queue Associates designs powerful, tailored business solutions for our clients on six continents in partnership with Microsoft. As a designated Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner within the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, we empower small, medium, and large organizations to transform and innovate using Microsoft Dynamics 365, the world's leading cloud-based, AI-enabled business productivity platform. With over 250 employees around the globe and decades of hands-on industry experience, it enables us to deliver solutions that streamline operations, revolutionize customer engagement, and revitalize financial management.
