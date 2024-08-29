Queue Associates Partners with AMC Banking to Enhance Dynamics 365 Solutions for Bank Integration Across LATAM/Caribbean and Canada

"AMC Banking's seamless bank integration transforms financial operations, enhancing efficiency and security for Queue Associates' Microsoft Dynamics 365 clients." — James Davis, Director, Queue Associates LATAM and Caribbean Post this

Queue Associates ensures smooth deployment and ongoing optimisation of AMC Banking's unique solutions, improving operational efficiency and reducing financial risks. The partnership also supports earlier versions of Microsoft Dynamics, assisting clients in transitioning smoothly to the cloud-based, AI-powered Dynamics 365.

James Davis, Director of Queue Associates LATAM and Caribbean, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, remarked, "AMC Banking's solutions offer a significant advantage for our clients. Their deep integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 enhances efficiency and security in financial operations, perfectly complementing our solutions portfolio. We first encountered their innovative solutions during client deployments in Canada, and we eagerly anticipate many further collaborations soon."

About AMC Banking

Founded in 1993 in Copenhagen, AMC Banking is a global leader in bank integration solutions, specialising in legacy Microsoft Dynamics NAV and AX, as well as Dynamics 365 Business Central and Finance & Operations. With offices in the USA and Poland, AMC simplifies cash management through automated, secure banking solutions tailored to client needs.

For more information, visit https://www.amcbanking.com/.

About Queue Associates

Queue Associates is an international Microsoft Solutions Partner with top-level designations in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, specialising in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and related Microsoft suite products.

For more information about Queue Associates and their Microsoft solutions, please visit www.queueassoc.com.

Media Contact

James Davis, Queue Associates Worldwide, Bermuda Limited, 1 4412951717, [email protected]

SOURCE Queue Associates Worldwide, Bermuda Limited