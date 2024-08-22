Queue Associates Renews Elite Modern Work Specialization in Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program

"This prestigious renewal reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier Microsoft Modern Work solutions that drive digital transformation and business success." – Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director, Queue Associates Post this

"We are deeply honored to renew our specialization," said Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director of Queue Associates. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication and expertise in delivering top-tier Microsoft 365 solutions through business transformation, empowering organizations of all sizes to thrive and innovate in the digital age."

To enhance organizational productivity and communication, Microsoft awards the specialization to partners who excel in deploying and managing Microsoft 365 solutions, including Teams and SharePoint. Microsoft also recognized Queue Associates' proficiency in leveraging AI-driven technologies to meet clients' unique needs using the revolutionary Microsoft Copilot.

About Queue Associates

Queue Associates is an international Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and other Microsoft technologies. With offices worldwide, Queue Associates provides expert consultation, implementation, and support services to help organizations optimize their operations and exceed their business objectives.

For more information about Queue Associates and their business solutions utilizing Microsoft technologies, please visit www.queueassoc.com.

Media Contact

Karl Joseph Ufert, Queue Associates, 1 9179214552, [email protected]

SOURCE Queue Associates