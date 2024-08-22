Queue Associates Renews Elite Modern Work Specialization in Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program

The global company renewed its Modern Work Solutions Partner specialization, enhancing productivity, collaboration, and efficiency in the modern workplace.
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Queue Associates, a leading global Microsoft Solutions Partner, proudly announces the renewal of its Modern Work Solutions Partner specialization in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This prestigious designation places Queue Associates among an elite group of partners recognized for their exceptional expertise in delivering advanced Microsoft solutions. As a Solutions Partner for Modern Work, Queue Associates has consistently demonstrated their comprehensive ability to help customers boost productivity and transition seamlessly to hybrid work using Microsoft 365.
The renewal underscores Queue Associates' unique ability to drive digital transformation and optimize business processes with cutting-edge Microsoft technologies. As one of the few partners to achieve this designation, Queue Associates continues to provide solutions that enhance productivity, collaboration, and efficiency in the modern workplace.
"We are deeply honored to renew our specialization," said Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director of Queue Associates. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication and expertise in delivering top-tier Microsoft 365 solutions through business transformation, empowering organizations of all sizes to thrive and innovate in the digital age."
To enhance organizational productivity and communication, Microsoft awards the specialization to partners who excel in deploying and managing Microsoft 365 solutions, including Teams and SharePoint. Microsoft also recognized Queue Associates' proficiency in leveraging AI-driven technologies to meet clients' unique needs using the revolutionary Microsoft Copilot.
About Queue Associates
Queue Associates is an international Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and other Microsoft technologies. With offices worldwide, Queue Associates provides expert consultation, implementation, and support services to help organizations optimize their operations and exceed their business objectives.
