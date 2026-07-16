Queue Associates Worldwide Builds One of the Broadest Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Portfolios Among Global Midmarket Microsoft Solutions Partners

"This achievement is something our entire team takes great pride in because it reflects years of dedication to our customers, continuous learning, and a belief that we should always stay on pace with and ahead of where Microsoft is going." – Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director Post this

For more than 30 years, Queue Associates has helped organizations modernize business operations with Microsoft technologies, with Microsoft Dynamics 365 at the center of its transformation practice. As the platform has expanded from cloud applications to an integrated AI ecosystem, Queue Associates has expanded alongside it, building expertise across Microsoft Fabric, Azure, Microsoft 365, Power Platform, AI, enterprise data, and application innovation. Customers gain a single Microsoft partner capable of delivering connected solutions from business applications through AI-powered modernization.

"This achievement is something our entire team takes great pride in because it reflects years of dedication to our customers, continuous learning, and a belief that we should always stay on pace with and ahead of where Microsoft is going," said Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director of Queue Associates. "Every new capability we build is driven by one goal: giving our customers access to the expertise they need through a partner they already know and trust. These recognitions affirm that commitment and strengthen our ability to help organizations embrace AI, modernize with confidence, and realize more value from their Microsoft investment."

Microsoft Data & AI and Digital & App Innovation

The new competencies recognize Queue Associates' capabilities across Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, Azure Data Services, Azure AI Services, Azure AI Foundry, Microsoft Copilot, intelligent agents, enterprise analytics, cloud native application development, application modernization, Azure services, GitHub, DevOps, enterprise integration, and AI-powered software engineering.

Microsoft Recognitions

Queue Associates now holds Solution Partner designations for:

Business Applications

Modern Work

Azure Infrastructure Competency

Data & AI Competency

Digital & App Innovation Competency

Advanced Specialization for Small and Midsize Business Management

Together, these Microsoft recognitions support a comprehensive span of services throughout business applications, productivity, cloud infrastructure, enterprise data, AI, and modern application development. Customers can work with a single Microsoft partner from strategy and implementation through optimization and ongoing innovation.

About Queue Associates

Queue Associates is a leading global Microsoft Solutions Partner with more than 30 years of experience helping organizations replace legacy and disparate systems with modern Microsoft technologies. The company specializes in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Fabric, Power Platform, data and AI, cloud infrastructure, application innovation, and managed services.

With delivery capabilities spanning the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, Queue Associates helps organizations strengthen operations, improve decision-making, accelerate AI adoption, and transform into resilient, intelligent frontier enterprises built on the Microsoft AI Cloud. By connecting business applications, data, AI, and cloud technologies through a unified strategy, the company enables customers to innovate faster, adapt with confidence, and create a foundation for long-term growth.

Visit QueueAssoc.com for more information.

Media Contact

Karl Joseph Ufert, Queue Associates, 1 2122691313 2, [email protected]

SOURCE Queue Associates