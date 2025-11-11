Quick Shine® Unveils Stylish & Innovative All-In-One Multi-Action Mop Kits Featuring Versatile Cleaning and Sophisticated Metallic Gold Finish

"This launch is about more than Mop Kits; it's about creating confidence, sparking joy, and redefining what floor care can mean in today's home." Steven Eck, Owner -- Holloway House Post this

"Consumers are demanding smarter, more versatile home cleaning tools, and these new Mop Kits are designed to deliver on that need," said Steven Eck, Owner. "They represent an evolution in modern cleaning, engineered to work efficiently, reduce waste, and bring beauty to a daily routine, all while staying true to our brand commitment that families have trusted for generations."

At the heart of both mop kits is the innovation of interchangeable mop heads: an XL mop head that delivers wide coverage for efficient everyday cleaning and a triangular precision head that easily reaches corners and tight spaces. Each kit comes with three XL washable pads that can be reused repeatedly, saving households money while reducing waste. For deeper cleaning, the triangular scrub brush, scour pad, and microfiber pad provide powerful versatility, bringing out the beauty of every surface.

Purposefully designed to pair with Quick Shine® Safer Choice Certified Cleaners and Polishes, these mop systems complete the floor care experience, delivering the perfect balance of application, performance, and shine.

The Quick Shine® Clean + Polish All-In-One Multi-Action Mop Kit is versatile and designed for elevated cleaning. Featuring a sophisticated, lightweight telescopic pole in luxurious metallic gold, it provides adjustable reach and multifunctional attachments to clean floors, walls, baseboards, and more.

Building on that innovation, the Quick Shine® All-In-One Multi-Action Spray Mop Kit is engineered with Spray Mist Technology for targeted application and a seamless clean. This patent-pending design adds breakthrough functionality to everyday cleaning. Additional attachments expand its versatility, while an extra interchangeable cartridge doubles as a fine-mist spray bottle. Designed without batteries, the system saves money over time while delivering lasting convenience. Its sleek design enhances everyday cleaning into an effortless experience with endless flexibility.

Why It Matters

Clean smarter: No bucket required for a faster, smarter clean. Goodbye cleaning hacks, hello customizable mop kits.

Designed to impress: Sleek metallic gold accents bring appliance-chic design to the category, turning an ordinary chore into a moment of pride.

Built for real life: From first apartments to busy family homes, Quick Shine® Mop Kits adapt to every hard-surface, from hardwood to tile and more. Designed for true versatility, they deliver quick, effective cleaning in every room from the kitchen, bathroom, or anywhere in between.

Responsible savings: Enjoy long-term value with reusable washable pads and a battery-free system that's better for your wallet and the world.

"These mops were created to complement our nationally recognized Quick Shine® cleaners and polishes, and together they form a complete system uniquely positioned to lead the market," Eck explained. "This launch is about more than Mop Kits; it's about creating confidence, sparking joy, and redefining what floor care can mean in today's home."

About Holloway House

Holloway House®, Inc. believes that a clean home is a place where life shines brightest. As a proud USA family-owned company, Holloway House has spent over 60 years delivering exceptional care through Quick Shine Smart Living Clean Solutions®, designed to simplify cleaning while elevating the everyday. Generations have trusted Quick Shine's innovative, high-quality floor care products to reveal and protect the natural beauty of hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, tile, and laminate floors. Since 2008, Quick Shine® Cleaners and Polishes have proudly carried the EPA Safer Choice certification, and Holloway House has been recognized as a multi-year Safer Choice Partner of the Year, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering high-performing products that are safer for kids, pets, and the planet. Quick Shine® Floor Care is available at retailers nationwide, and the All-In-One Multi-Action Mop Kits are online at Amazon and Walmart.com. To learn more or to order direct, visit quickshinefloors.com.

Media Contact

Deb Gorgen, Holloway House®, 1 610.241.2170, [email protected], https://www.quickshinefloors.com/

SOURCE Quick Shine®