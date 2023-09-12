Quick'rCare changes name to Sympti, the patient scheduling platform that offers the best solutions for urgent care and emergency room facilities

As the healthcare industry rapidly evolves, we have to not just evolve but stay ahead of the curve. Sympti represents our value to the public and our desire to help people with great accuracy when they are sick. Tweet this

"As the healthcare industry rapidly evolves, we have to not just evolve but stay ahead of the curve. Sympti represents our value to the public and our desire to help people with great accuracy when they are sick." Alex Guastella, Co-Founder of Sympti.

Sympti has evolved into a comprehensive platform that will continue to transform how urgent care facilities operate by providing a patient scheduling and appointment reminder platform, as well as integrated data solutions. As the company continues to evolve, we have chosen Sympti as our new name to help us build on the success we've already achieved in the urgent care sector and to provide the flexibility to expand into other areas of health care.

"With this name change, our goal of finding immediate, zero-wait urgent care remains intact, while it gives us a chance to promote the brand more effectively, and allows us to focus on bigger and broader challenges in healthcare" said, Raghu Dhulipala, Co-Founder of Sympti.

Sympti is committed to helping healthcare providers to better serve patients by providing them with an innovative scheduling solution that streamlines appointment processes so they can spend more time delivering high-quality care. We extend our gratitude to our client base, partners, and employees for their continuous support and trust in Quick'rCare. We look forward to continuing to serve you under our name, Sympti.

For more information about the name change or to learn more about Sympti, please visit: http://www.sympti.com.

