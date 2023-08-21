Quick'rCare Ranks No. 160 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Growing Companies

"It is a strong validation of our business and highlights our opportunity to impact healthcare in a significant way. Receiving this award post pandemic and during pandemic as well accentuates the need for our solution at all times." Tweet this

"Growth through the pandemic has been quite a challenge and then with having teammates in Ukraine, we have definitely beat many of the odds to have the success we have had," says co-founder, Alex Guastella, "We are confident we will continue this growth because our team is amazing."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Raghu Dhulipala, Quick'rCare co-CEO and CTO shares "This recognition as the 160th fastest growing company on the Inc 5000 list and appearing for a third consecutive time puts us in a rarified air of repeat honorees. It is a strong validation of our business and highlights our opportunity to impact healthcare in a significant way. Receiving this award post pandemic and during pandemic as well accentuates the need for our solution at all times."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Quick'rCare

In 2016, Alex Guastella and Raghu Dhulipala joined forces to solve digital problems that sick patients face every day. Quick'rCare was created through much deliberation to be a guidance platform that will help the 145 million people who end up in the emergency room every year. Quick'rCare has provided assistance to over three million patients, expanded its team by over 20 members, and garnered support from notable investors. Presently, the patient check-in platform is actively utilized across numerous emergency rooms, urgent care centers, and retail clinics nationwide. http://www.quickrcare.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

About Inc.

Media Contact

