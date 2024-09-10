Quicksilver Scientific Launches Quinton® Totum Sport and Quinton® Totum Nite in the U.S.

Quinton® Totum Sport and Quinton® Totum Nite with up to 78 naturally occurring minerals and trace elements, provide comprehensive hypertonic or isotonic hydration and electrolyte replenishment. Post this

The Quinton lab and manufacturing site, just 25 km (15 miles) from the Mediterranean, sources seawater from the pristine Bay of Biscay, 680 km (423 miles) away. This remote, deep-water location is chosen for its rich mineral content and minimal pollution, ensuring high nutrient bioavailability and rigorous testing for contaminants. Seawater is extracted from select locations and transported in refrigerated trucks to Quinton Laboratories, where it undergoes rigorous testing and patented double cold microfiltration to ensure purity and to preserve its natural qualities. Over 100 parameters are tested throughout production to ensure the highest quality of Quinton products.

While Quinton® Totum Sport hypertonic products are comprised of 20mL of raw mineral-rich seawater that has been expertly microfiltered to remove impurities, Quinton® Totum Nite isotonic products undergo a delicate process of combining 25mL of mineral-rich hypertonic solution with natural spring water to match the solute concentration of human cells and allow for easier absorption.

Quinton® Totum Sport and Quinton® Totum Nite are Informed Sport Certified and meet the highest benchmarks for quality and purity, with thorough testing for banned substances. This certification makes it a trusted choice for athletes and serious competitors around the globe.

"Ditch the sugar-laden electrolyte drinks and experience the power of Quinton® Totum Sport and Quinton® Totum Nite, all-natural, nutrient-dense, and naturally sugar-free alternatives," Dr. Shade laments. "Each sachet, containing pure seawater, is crafted to support intense training, recovery and focus, helping athletes perform at their best when it matters most."

"As a lifetime athlete competing at the highest level in my sport I have struggled with dehydration, including two trips to the hospital for full body cramps. Quinton is truly the magic bullet when it comes to keeping your body hydrated at the cellular level," says Eben Bitton, former NFL offensive tackle. "Not only do I no longer suffer from cramping muscles, but my performance has been optimized on every level from sustained mental sharpness and concentration, muscular durability and cardiovascular capacity. Quinton will forever be a mainstay in my daily supplementation."

Quinton® Totum Sport and Quinton® Totum Sport Nite come from Laboratories Quinton in Spain, using protocols established in 1887, where the ocean water is cold micro-filtered to the highest purity to maintain the mineral profile innate to seawater. The isotonic and hypertonic formulas ensure the minerals and trace elements are quickly absorbed, helping athletes to recover faster, rehydrate more efficiently and reduce fatigue. Quicksilver Scientific is the only licensed North American distributor of Quinton® Totum Sport and Quinton® Totum Nite.

