Quicksilver Software Development Inc. Unveils sister division, Quicksilver Business Innovation Group

"I once heard the quote: 'Amateurs study tactics, armchair generals study strategy, but professionals study logistics.' this prompted a revaluation of our approach to large-scale projects. Logistics combines both strategy and tactics and puts them in context with situational awareness. This means that we must approach transformational projects holistically, examining all aspects of the organization that will be affected and accounting for the people and process that will most certainly be affected. The result is that we harness the intelligence of the entire team to deliver the right things tied to the right outcomes" says Chris. C.

Recognizing the central role of people in technology utilization, Quicksilver Business Innovation Group places a high priority on change management. The division understands that neglecting the impacts of change undermines project success, and true success involves a focus on the interplay between technology, people, and processes. Quicksilver Business Innovation Group offers expert diagnostic and strategic services to help businesses achieve their full potential. The team is dedicated to supporting clients every step of the way, ensuring that the solutions provided align seamlessly with their unique needs and goals.

As businesses navigate the challenges of the modern marketplace, Quicksilver Business Innovation Group stands ready to provide the expertise and support needed to achieve scalable success.

