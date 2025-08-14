QuickStart Accelerates AI-Integrated Workforce Intelligence Transformation with Acquisition of Trivera Technologies

QuickStart continues its growth by acquiring Trivera Technologies, a women-owned leader in end-to-end modern technical skills, to expand its AI, cybersecurity, and software engineering offerings, strengthen enterprise partnerships, and advance the mission of transforming workforce skills through innovative, future-focused learning solutions.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning, an IT and cybersecurity workforce development leader, announces the acquisition of Trivera Technologies, a premier provider of advanced technical training and end-to-end skills development for modern organizations.

This strategic move strengthens QuickStart's role in upskilling large organizations and public sector teams, expanding its reach from AI-driven innovation to secure, real-world applications. By integrating Trivera's expertise in AI-native solutions, secure application development, and experiential learning, QuickStart advances its mission to be the leading platform for workforce technology transformation.

With strengths in AI-driven development, modern software engineering, and secure application design, Trivera's portfolio broadens QuickStart's capabilities and speeds the delivery of transformative learning solutions at scale.

"Trivera's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns with our vision for enterprise workforce transformation," states Bret Fund, CEO of QuickStart. "This addition expands QuickStart's depth in AI, cybersecurity, and software engineering, offering new pathways for enterprise and government teams to gain the skills they need to thrive with the onset of imminent technologies."

Trivera's channel-first model and network of 30+ established partnerships open up powerful new lanes for distribution and collaboration within QuickStart's ecosystem. The acquisition also deepens QuickStart's capacity to deliver real-time, project-based training that meets the progressing needs of enterprise and public sector learners.

"Joining QuickStart allows us to bring our expertise to a wider audience while staying true to the quality and innovation that define Trivera," says Kim Morello, Founder & CEO of Trivera Technologies. "QuickStart's platform and reach give us the momentum to expand our services, strengthen partnerships, and launch exciting initiatives that drive meaningful results."

For more information about QuickStart, visit https://www.quickstart.com/

To learn more about Trivera, visit https://triveratech.com/

About QuickStart

QuickStart is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI skills training, IT workforce readiness, and career development. For over 35 years, we've helped individuals build high-demand tech careers through online bootcamps and certification programs aligned with real-world industry needs. Our expert-led training covers a range of technologies, including AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, EC-Council, Microsoft Azure, and more.

QuickStart also partners with organizations to develop and retain top tech talent, drive performance, and strengthen cyber resilience. With personalized learning paths, career coaching, and outcome-focused support, we equip learners and employers alike with the tools to thrive in today's fast-paced digital economy. Connect with QuickStart on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Trivera Technologies

Trivera Technologies is a women-owned training leader with more than 25 years of experience helping enterprise and government teams master the skills that drive modern work. Our programs cover today's most critical disciplines, including AI and machine learning, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and full-stack development.

Known for our hands-on approach and top-rated instructors, we design learning experiences that connect expert knowledge with practical application, ensuring new skills translate into real-world results. Whether delivering high-stakes technical training or guiding organizations through large-scale upskilling initiatives, Trivera equips teams to adapt, perform, and thrive in today's technology-driven workplace. Follow Trivera on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Imelda Wistey, QuickStart Learning, 1 (855) 800-8240, [email protected], https://www.quickstart.com

SOURCE QuickStart Learning