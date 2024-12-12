QuickStart Acquires Career Development Solutions to Accelerate Growth in Government and Enterprise Businesses

QuickStart has acquired Career Development Solutions (CDS) to expand its IT training capabilities for government and enterprise clients. This partnership leverages CDS's expertise in workforce development and QuickStart's AI-powered learning platform to address critical IT skills gaps and support career advancement for individuals and employers.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart, a leader in online IT workforce development, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Career Development Solutions (CDS), a leading provider of IT training to government and enterprise clients.

CDS is a recognized leader in career readiness and workforce training, with extensive expertise in career transition support, employer partnerships, and government funding programs. The acquisition accelerates QuickStart's already rapidly growing B2G business by adding significant relationships and business in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah. Additionally, the CDS team adds depth of B2B experience in helping employers upskill and reskill IT teams across a range of subject areas.

"This acquisition represents an incredible opportunity to combine the strengths of QuickStart and Career Development Solutions, enhancing our ability to deliver impactful training programs that ensure learners are prepared for today's fast-evolving IT workforce," said Bryan Kenna, CEO of QuickStart. "Together, we will rapidly expand the solutions we provide to individuals and government and enterprise partners."

The acquisition enhances QuickStart's dedication to providing training that addresses individual and employer needs. Leveraging a proprietary AI-powered learning platform, QuickStart develops highly targeted, skills-based career pathways and training plans to close critical digital skills gaps and provide exceptional outcomes for learners and employers.

Ryan Landry, President and Managing Director at Career Development Solutions, stated, "The acquisition of Career Development Solutions into the QuickStart family makes us, overnight, a tech-enabled workforce development ecosystem. We now handle everything from talent development to talent acquisition, providing solutions that truly lower customer costs. It's an exciting time to be a business leader working with our tools and systems."

About QuickStart

QuickStart offers IT training for emerging and established professionals in the field. For over 35 years, QuickStart has partnered with IT experts and hiring managers to develop industry-aligned certificate courses and bootcamp training programs. Through online learning tailored to the latest developments in AWS (Amazon Web Services), Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft Azure, and more, QuickStart empowers entry-level and experienced IT professionals with leading-edge skills for the workforce.

To best prepare students for professional success, QuickStart offers personalized learning plans and career support services, including resume building, coaching, and job search assistance. Students emerge ready to add value to their organizations, improve their earning power, and achieve their professional goals. Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Career Development Solutions

Career Development Solutions offers career training programs to better your life. We give students new opportunities through globally recognized career training programs. We provide industry-leading certifications, training preparation, focused career paths, award-winning teachers, and the support you deserve.

Our career development programs match job training with industry-recognized stackable certifications built into our training programs. We create and deliver training programs that focus on in-demand sectors, including Information Technology and Manufacturing, along with closing the Technology Gap that is hindering individuals across our county from gaining employment. For more information, please visit the Career Development Solutions website or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

