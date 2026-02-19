QuickStart Acquires IronCircle to Expand AI-Powered Cybersecurity Training and Workforce Readiness

QuickStart has acquired IronCircle, an AI-powered cybersecurity training organization, to expand its cybersecurity offerings and strengthen workforce readiness. The acquisition integrates IronCircle's immersive, technology-enabled training with QuickStart's established infrastructure to deliver scalable, career-aligned cybersecurity education that meets growing industry demand.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart, a trusted leader in online IT skills training and workforce readiness, today announced the acquisition of IronCircle, a cybersecurity-focused training organization. The acquisition expands QuickStart's cybersecurity capabilities and reinforces its focus on delivering career-aligned technology education for today's evolving digital economy.

IronCircle will now operate as part of QuickStart, adding AI-powered cybersecurity expertise that complements QuickStart's existing programs. The integration brings together QuickStart's established training infrastructure with IronCircle's technology-enabled approach, broadening access to cybersecurity education and strengthening job-ready talent pipelines across industries.

As cybersecurity continues to play a critical role in organizational risk management, demand for skilled professionals is increasing across both public and private sectors. By incorporating IronCircle's capabilities, QuickStart is positioned to deliver scalable cybersecurity training that reflects modern security challenges and supports the development of cyber talent aligned with real-world employer needs.

"This acquisition represents a strategic step forward for QuickStart," said Bret Fund, Chief Executive Officer of QuickStart. "IronCircle adds AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities that expand our existing training offerings and support our continued focus on delivering industry-aligned, career-focused readiness."

IronCircle brings experience in immersive, technology-enabled cybersecurity training that enhances QuickStart's existing offerings and supports learners, partners, and organizations seeking skilled cybersecurity professionals.

"IronCircle was built to help individuals and organizations develop cyber talent that's ready for the realities of today's threat landscape," said James Foster, Chief Executive Officer of IronCircle. "With QuickStart, the combined company now has the industry's largest integrated cyber training ecosystem focused on workforce readiness and industry-aligned skills."

With this acquisition, QuickStart continues to build its role as a provider of online IT and cybersecurity training designed to support workforce development and meet the needs of a rapidly changing technology landscape.

About QuickStart

QuickStart is a global leader in IT skills training, workforce readiness, and career advancement. For more than 35 years, we've helped individuals and organizations build future-ready tech skills through online bootcamps, certification programs, and continuing education aligned with leading industry standards. Our programs cover technologies such as AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, EC-Council, and Microsoft Azure, equipping learners with the knowledge, confidence, and credentials to thrive in today's digital economy.

Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X to stay updated on our latest programs and partnerships.

About IronCircle

IronCircle is an AI-powered cybersecurity training platform focused on preparing learners for real-world cyber challenges. Through immersive, career-aligned learning experiences, IronCircle helps individuals build resilient, job-ready skills aligned to the evolving demands of the cybersecurity workforce.

